Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more.

Atlanta Skylinegraphiknation/iStock

If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?

Whatever the reasons are, I have found some cool facts to remind us how awesome our city is. So next time someone asks what the hype is about Atlanta, the A, A-town, you can pull up this list and educate them.

Nobel Prizewytrazek/Unsplash

1. Atlanta is one of only two cities in the world to have birthed Nobel Peace Prize winners.

Martin Luther King Jr. and President Jimmy Carter

Atlantailbusca/iStock

2. Atlanta got its current name from railroad engineer J. Edgar Thompson, as a shortened version of “Atlantica-Pacifica.” The city was originally named Terminus and Marthasville. The latter after Governor Wilson Lumpkin’s daughter.

The Varistyrichardmohan_/Unsplash

3. The Varsity, one of Atlanta's signature landmarks, serves more Coca-Cola by volume than anywhere else in the world. It is also the largest and busiest drive-through restaurant in the world. It is said that the varsity serves over 2 miles of hot dogs, 2,500 pounds of potatoes, and 300 gallons of chilli every day.

Georgia State Capitalhalbergman/iStock

4. Georgia's State Capitol glistens with 43 ounces of gold. Atlanta is also the fifth capital of Georgia. Savannah, Augusta, Louisville, and Milledgeville bore the title earlier.

General Sherman Burning of AtlantaHistory Channel

5. Atlanta is the only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground on November 15, 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the blaze. The city's symbol is the phoenix, which commemorates our rise from the ashes as a promise to become the great pinnacle we are today.

The Stone Mountain Park, Atlanta Georgiajoyce1433/iStock

6. Stone Mountain just outside the city limits of Atlanta is one of the largest single masses of exposed granite in the world, second to Elberton, Georgia which is the Granite Capital of the World.

The World's largest sculpture/bas-relief is also located on the face of Stone Mountain. The figures of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee are depicted as well as Lee's horse, Traveler.

Peachtree Road RaceNew York Times

7. ATL's Peachtree Road Race is the largest 10K race in the entire world. It's held every year on the Fourth of July. It has been a national event since the 1970s and has grown to have over 70,000 registrations each year even though it has only 60,000 spots available.

8. Atlanta has the only canopy-level pathway of its kind in the whole country. Atlanta Botanical Garden is the loveliest place in the city to visit. An urban oasis in the heart of Midtown, the Garden includes 30 acres of outdoor gardens, an award-winning Children’s Garden, the serene Storza Woods highlighted by a unique canopy walk and the picturesque Skyline Garden. The Kendeda Canopy Walk is a 600-foot long and 40-foot high urban forest skywalk. The garden has renowned plant collections, beautiful displays and spectacular exhibitions making the

PS: What are some other interesting facts that you know about the city of Atlanta? Please share them in the comments with us. Any scary, crazy, bizarre, strange, funny or fun details that I didn't mention?

