Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie.

Brazilian Food

My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.

Since moving to Atlanta, I have done my due diligence in locating a few Brazilian restaurants. I have also noticed that they prefer to call them Brazilian Steakhouses. My favourite one in Atlanta is Fogo de Chào.

Fogo de Chào

Fogo de Chào is a Brazilian stake house with locations all over the US. I have only been to the location in Atlanta, still, I am sure the others are just as good. Brazilian cuisine is very diverse as it incorporates many different cultures. However, their main dishes consist of fresh meat and fish with locally grown produce. The Fogo bar is great for trying new Brazilian-inspired small plates, award-winning wines and cocktails. Their menu offers lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

In 1997 at the request requests of loyal American guests, the Fogo concept was exported to the US. Located in the heart of Buckhead, Fogo Atlanta features grand dining rooms, a white Carrera marble Market Table, soaring wine cases, and semi-private and private dining rooms. Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. It's a fun and exciting experience with great food.

My Favourites are:

Their Meats

Their Whipped Ricotta

All their Wines and cocktails

Their beer and brandy churrasco chicken

Their charcuterie. This is great for a lunch date.

I could go on and on. I still have a lot more a lot on their menu to try. Leave a comment if you have been there and let me know what's your favourite item(s) on their menu. If you haven't yet gone, you should definitely go.

DINNER TIME

MON - THU 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

FRI 5:00 PM - 10:30 PM

SAT 2:00 PM - 10:30 PM

SUN 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM

LUNCH

MON-FRI 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

BRUNCH

SAT 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

SUN 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

DELIVERY

MON - THU 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

FRI - SAT 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

SUN 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

CURBSIDE & CARRY OUT PICK-UP

MON - THU 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

FRI - SAT 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

SUN 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

HAPPY HOUR
SUN-SAT - All Day

HOLIDAY HOURS

Thanksgiving -10:30 am-9 pm

Christmas Eve -11 am-10:30 pm

Christmas Day -11 am-9 pm

News Year's Eve -11 am-10:30 pm

News Year's Day -11 am-9 pm

PS: Add Fogo de Chào Atlanta to your next dining experience. You will be thoroughly satisfied.

