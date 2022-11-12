7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This Holiday

We are indeed our brothers' and sisters' keepers.

Homelessness is one of the most painful things to observe in our society. It happens in every country and every culture; it happens to every race and every gender. It's also impartial to age. Have you ever been startled by a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk and only noticed that they were there when you got close enough? Have you ever been walking by in the cold of winter and seen someone bundled up, trying to stay warm? Too cold to beg, so they have to lay there wrapped up tightly, trying to conserve their energy and stay warm. For me, it's gut-wrenching.

Atlanta is like any other city when it comes to homelessness. As a matter of fact, according to the homeless shelter directory, there are 25 homeless shelters in the city of Atlanta. Certainly not enough to handle the number of homeless people in our city.

The Five Points MARTA station downtown, off Peachtree and Decatur street, used to be filled with homeless people. I don't know if they are still there, however, while I attended GSU, I had to pass by them every day on my way to and from campus. This depressed me. I couldn't escape it, and I couldn't help them. I would give whatever I could to the few that would ask or the regulars in certain spots. Yet, deep down, I knew that wasn't the solution. It might even have been the incentive that kept them there.

Some of these people used to be in shelters before they ended up on the streets. Homeless shelters can get overcrowded at times and or run out of supplies. And without community support to further develop them, many of the homeless will lose their spot and others won't have a place to sleep or get a warm meal. Here are some ways we can help out this holiday season.

Volunteering

Volunteering is one of those selfless acts that fill you with gratitude in the moments when you least expect it. If you would like to spread some cheer this holiday season, or any other time, you can visit your closest homeless shelter, orphanage, or animal shelter as a volunteer. These organizations are always in need of an extra hand. Whether it's sharing food at a soup kitchen, helping with children, or the elderly or just having conversations with housemates. They do many activities where they need a helping hand. So please if you can spare some of your most precious commodity, your time, go help out.

Food Donation

Most American households put a lot of effort into holiday meals. Mainly because holidays are for families and nothing brings a family together like food. Warm savoury, soulfully homecooked meals. Unfortunately for those in homeless shelters and on the streets, their only options are meals prepared by shelters and soup kitchens. Support these organizations by gifting a couple of food items from your pantry or holiday grocery shopping list. Your generosity will be much appreciated. Some establishments have installed donation boxing for food drives. Please support the cause.

Donate Clothes and Linen

It's sweater weather and we all like to get warm and cosy. So if you have spare sweaters, coats, blankets and comforters that are in good condition, someone who is without would be happy for you to share with them. If you don't have any to spare, Goodwill has many of these items and is very affordable. On your next errand trip or on your way home from work you could pick up hats, gloves, socks, other clothing items and bedding to donate at the nearest homeless shelter.

Hygiene Products

It can be challenging to maintain good hygiene if we don't have a steady income and facilities to maintain it. Good hygiene sometimes required daily showers, deodorant, soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, body sprays and lotions. If you have any extra of these items please share by packing a little box and dropping them off at a shelter. If you don't have any extra at home, Dollar Tree is a good source for picking up some extra. Each item only costs a dollar. One $20 donation of hygiene supplies from Dollar Tree will go a long way.

Monetary Donation

Yes, I know times are hard and we are more than likely experiencing a period of inflation. It's also probably not easy to take your hard earned money and just give it to someone else. But in the spirit of the holidays and since it's the season of giving, it would be generous if you could collect a few coins from your piggy bank and cash them out at a Publix, Kroger or your nearest Coinstar machine. You can drop off your donations at the shelters, or leave a tip in the donation jars at the supermarkets and other stores that are doing charity drives.

Free Services

Sometimes a gift can be a gesture. A warm smile to brighten someone's day, a hug or kind words. Or sometimes it can be sharing your talents to do services that would otherwise cost. For example, giving someone a haircut. I am sure that shelters don't have resident barbers and hairdressers. And while a physical gift is much appreciated, a gesture that allows someone to feel beautiful could help to increase their confidence and encourage them to make a change. If you are a barber or a hairdresser in Atlanta, your talents would be much appreciated at a shelter.

Simple Acts of Kindness

A pack of Christmas cards from the dollar store could bring so much joy. Writing encouraging notes and Christmas greetings to someone who hasn't had a decent holiday in a while can heal a lot of pain and neglect. Write something kind from the heart. Write something that you would want to say to every homeless person you have ever seen or encountered. The organizations you bring them to can add names to them and distribute them.

Here is a list of the homeless shelters in Atlanta.

There are many ways to bring joy to our fellow humans. Showing that we care and reminding them that they are not alone is an excellent way to start. We may not be able to give them a home, but we can provide them with a community, a friend and hope. The shelters will get more saturated in this season as the weather changes, and the homeless will need warm beds and warm meals to warm their hearts.

PS:If a kind note, a toothbrush, a sweater or a can of soup is all you can donate, it is enough. Because it shows you care.