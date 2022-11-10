50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBEL

First and foremost, why am I not on this list? What were the requirements for this list? I need answers!

JEZEBEL | 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans Mel B. Elder Jr.

There are many perks to being a resident of a Buckhead luxury apartment. One of such is getting your weekly issues from some of Atlanta's most prominent luxury magazines like Simply Buckhead and Jezebel. Upon receiving the October 22 issue of Jezebel, I feverishly flipped through the pages to find the featured item labelled '50 Most Beautiful Atlantans'.

The list was made up of some beautiful young people who seemed to be excelling at representing our city with style and class. I like the concept. Yes, we are all beautiful. We all could have been on that list. But for their purpose, the magazine curated a list of young men and women who they believe are beautiful inside and out, and 'Too Hot To Handle, according to Cora Griffen and Abigail Woods, the journalists/writers at Jezebel magazine who made the list.

The list was curated to celebrate and be featured in JEZEBEL's 26th Anniversary issue with Vintage Broncos. I read through the list, and the Atlantans chosen appear to be regular people like you and me. Some have a huge following on social media, and some have 1000+. Some have more traditional jobs and careers, and some are actors/actresses, celebrities and public figures.

Madeline Overby and Juan Orlando Adorno Mel B. Elder Jr.

Madeleine, 24, Former Miss Mississippi USA and NFL cheerleader. IG @madeleineoverby.

Juan, 27, Owner of Eclipse Roofers. IG @juanaldd.

Zack Papageorgis, Aliyah Clinker and Ansley Fromm Mel B. Elder Jr.

Zack, 29, Nightclub manager and promoter. IG @zackpapa.

Aliyah, 26, Patient coordinated at Ecobel Med Spa and a cocktail waitress at Tongue and Groove.

IG @aliyahclincker.

Ansley, 21, Student model and social media influencer. IG @ansleyfromm

Sean, 26, Aviation planner. IG @solo.digitall.

Joella Townson and Yasmine Bateman Mel B. Elder Jr.

Joella, 21, Wedding planner administrative assistant for House of BASH. IG @thisisjoella

Yasmine, 21, Artist and content creator. IG @yasminebateman

Chris Terrance, Megan Morrison and Arianna Nicole Mel B. Elder Jr.

Chris, 26, Campaign manager. IG @iamchristerrance

Megan, 23, Bartender. IG @mmorrison7

Ariana, 24, Owner and Designer at the Fete Life. IG @a.blaize

Caleb Colossus and Madi McWhorter-YUN Mel B. Elder Jr.

Caleb, 27, Music artist and creative. IG @calebcolossus.

Madi, 23, Bar manager and bartender. IG @madimcwhorter

Lexi Silberman, Kendreala Cobb and Ben Grooms Mel B. Elder Jr.

Lexi, 23, Cocktail waitress at Domaine and Midtown Beach Club. IG @laced_lexi

Kendreala, 24, Events coordinator. IG @__miyako

Ben, 20, PR and Advertising student at Champion University. IG @itsbengrooms

Latryce Golliday and Brad Benedict Mel B. Elder Jr.

Latryce, 32, Founder of Crowns of Love, a Non-profit Organization and real estate consultant. IG @tryce.marie

Brad, 36, Cast member in Tyler Perry's The Oval on BET Network and Jazzman's Blues on Netflix. IG @bradbenedict.

And the list continues with more beautiful Atlantans selected to make up the 50 most beautiful. I am not sure how the list was finalised nor what criteria were used to select these individuals. Maybe it's an influencer or socialite thing. Maybe they were nominated by their peers who felt they deserved this recognition for being admirable. Maybe it was a popularity vote, perhaps they are in a members-only club or a very niche circle where they all know each other, or maybe they have agents or PR personnel that enter them into a contest to get them ranked.

Some of you might even be their close friends and families. So let's congratulate them for making this prestigious list of beautiful people. The issue also mentions joining them to celebrate the magazine's 26th anniversary at Domaine on November 12, 2022.

PS: Have you ever been on a coveted list? If so what list was it? And if not what list would you want to be on? I am trying to get on that "I own 10 properties list". I secured 2 already, 8 more to go......... Thank you again for stopping by. Cheers!!