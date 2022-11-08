Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta

Bonjour! Bienvenue!

Cheese and Herb Potato Gratin LauriPatterson/iStock

The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.

A particular group of French(The Huguenots) brought us farming skills that allowed us to have a wider variety of rice, wine, and bread. They were actually the first ones to make baked bread in America that had yeast as a raising agent. They brought us tomatoes, okra and artichokes. Personally speaking, they could have kept the artichokes!

While cities like New York and Louisiana boast a lot of french architecture, artefacts and french influence, Atlanta boasts a riche selection of French restaurants.

Le Bon Nash

Le Bon Nash is a restaurant and market whose aim is to celebrate the beauty of simplicity. They maintain a sweet and savoury cuisine with fresh, colourful and seasonal foods. You have to go there. You won't regret it. It's beautiful and inviting with tasty food.

Le Bilboquet

Le Bilboquet is a French bistro in the vibrant city of Buckhead. I have dined here, and I must report that my experience was very satisfying. The food was great, and the atmosphere was lovely. The staff is exceptional. They are open for brunch and dinner and also do takeout and delivery.

F&B

F&B French Bisto is the place to be if you enjoy French food and live entertainment. The live entertainment is on the weekends. "Founded by Fabrice Vergez. F&B is the third iteration of his beloved Atlanta restaurant “Brasserie le Coze.” F&B Atlanta is Buckhead’s locally owned French destination, opened in July 2012, serving signature French cuisine in a warm atmosphere." They always seem to be packed whenever I walk by while passing through Buckhead Village. So if you are interested in trying this one, make your reservations in advance.

Bistro Niko

Bistro Niko is a modern French Restaraunt that promise to deliver Paris to Peachtree. They have live Jazz on Sundays and cater to your brunch and dinner needs in proper french style. The chefs must be French because the food is excellent, with authentic French taste and presentation. Another one of those elegant dining experiences.

Tiny Lous

Tiny Lous ATL is one of my favourites. I have been there several times. It's a French American Brasserie that is a part of Hotel Clairmont. It's a rooftop location that is beautifully decorated. The place speaks French culture and society. I like going there. You can dress fancy and pretend you are French.

Petite Violette

Petite Violette (Petite Auberge) has served our city for over 48 years and boasts of being Atlanta's original French restaurant. It premiered as a family-owned and operated French Restaurant in 1974 by Wolfgang Gropp under the name Petite Auberge. They are one of the few locations that host an in-house olive oil boutique with over 30 varieties of fresh olive oil. They also host Atlanta's most original dinner theatre. Check the website link for more details.

Here are a few more French restaurants in and around Atlanta.

Marcel

Anis Cafe & Bistro

Le Colonial

Bead and Butterfly

PS: Thank you for stopping by. I hope you find the one that brings out your inner Français.