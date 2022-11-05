Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care Day

Beauty spas are a must for our self-care regime.

Have you ever had a long day in the office, whether it's your business or your 9-5? At the end of a long work week, you feel accomplished but don't have the energy to enjoy and celebrate your hard work or practice self-care routines to restore your body and mind. How you look often determines how you feel and vice versa. When you feel tired, burned out, achy, sore, fatigued, or dehydrated, it will show up on your skin, hair, and mind.

No worries, that's why beauty spas were created. A place where you can go and have trained professionals cater to you by providing your body and mind with much-needed rejuvenation. Facials, massages, pedicures, manicures, skin care, hydrotherapy, and many other cosmetic enhancements help our bodies to recover quicker and be ready for another week of productivity.

Aviary Beauty + Wellness

The Aviary spa is a good pick for a peaceful spa day. They describe their service as the highest quality with the purest and most effective products on the market. Their services include hair cuts and colour, facials, waxing, massages, needling, etc. They will also customize each treatment to address your specific and changing needs.

Midtownrochester

Midtownrocherster is a fitness centre that has a spa incorporated. You definitely can't beat that. They have a tennis court, fitness gym, yoga classes and training coaches to help you achieve your desired fitness level. After working out, it is convenient to have immediate access to massage therapy to aid muscle repair and recovery.

Nyah Med Spa

NYAH Med Spa is a cosmetic spa that provides a wide variety of enhancement services to women and men. Their medical spa treatments include Laser Hair Removal, IPL(Photofacial), Chemical Peels, Skin-Needling, Microdermabrasion, and much more! This is a franchised spa that has several locations. My favourite one is in Buckhead, Atlanta. It's my go-to for laser treatments.

3565 Piedmont Rd NE. Building 2, Suite 520Atlanta, GA 30305(770) 838-7112

The Spa Midtown

The Spa Midtown is another wellness and relaxation day spa focusing on advanced medical treatments. They boast a luxurious salon, spa and fitness centre. They provide needling, yoga, laser, hair cuts, blowouts and colours and many other self-care services.

Beauty Is Power Spa

This is one of my favourite spas for massages. I always feel so excited about my appointments and relaxed and happy when I leave. Their name, 'Beauty Is Power,' says it all. Their list of services is the complete package for full-body rejuvenation.

There are a lot of cute spas serving bubbles and happy smiles throughout Atlanta and neighbouring cities. Selfcare is never too far away. Let's invest in self-care at least once per mount. Men and women may have different self-care needs, so it's good that different salons have a variety of universal and gender-neutral services. Humans need self-care. Period!

Here is another list of spas around and about the city of Atlanta. Check them out and let me know if you find one that fits your needs and proximity.

Laser Aesthetics,

Fantisi Med Spa,

Minks Beauty Institute,

Artisan Beauté,

Clean Start Cleansing,

WIFH,

Skin Therapy Bar,

Exhale spa

PS: The next spa on my list to visit is the Exhale Spa Atlanta. I think I will enjoy some of their services that are not available at other spa locations. ***Care more about your selfcare!!!***