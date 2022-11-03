Top 5 Cities To Host An Airbnb In 2023

Jodian Marie

Have you ever thought of operating an Airbnb?

Are you trying to find a way to make money while you sleep? Are you ready to become an entrepreneur? Are you still trying to figure out what avenue to use for that increase in income? Want to be your boss? Well, let me share some info that secured me two income generators.

I started hosting on Airbnb in 2019. I bought a condo in downtown ATL listed on Airbnb. Let's say I listed it on a Thursday night. By Friday morning, I had two guest requests. I had to cancel both because I had just created the account, and my unit wasn't ready to host any guests.

Fast-forward to 2022, I tried to find another house to buy with the profits I made from my first Airbnb in Atlanta. Yea, Nope. I could; I wasn't willing to pay that much for the type of listing I was looking for. I was looking to get a 3B/2b, and if you live in Atlanta or have tried to find property here since 2021, You already know you might have to trade a lung and an earlobe for it.

So I decided to look elsewhere, and I found some beautiful properties, and in august, I bought a 3B/2.5 bath bungalow in Miami, Florida, Right By The Beach, as my fiancé would say. I did my research and was able to find information on other cities that are suitable for Airbnb. I also have a unique resource, my sister @Airbnbae, an expert Airbnb mogul in ATL.

If you want to start 2023 with your neck out the door, here is a list of cities that are looking promising for owning or hosting an Airbnb in 2023.

***Cities that are not over-saturated. They are growing cities but are not yet flooded with Airbnb rentals.

  1. Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara has a rental demand score of 100% with a typical monthly revenue of $3,858 and a median home price of $707,458, with rental growth of 30% increasing annually and a 79% occupancy rate for short-term rentals.

2. Hialeah, FL

Hialeah, FL

Hialeah, FL, has a rental demand score of 98% with a typical monthly revenue of $2,133 and a median home price of $375,500, with rental growth of 20% increasing annually and an 81% occupancy rate for short-term rentals.

3. Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN

Forth Wayne, IN, has a rental demand score of 94% with a typical monthly revenue of $1,392 and a median home price of $179,900, with rental growth of 24% increasing annually and a 73% occupancy rate for short-term rentals.

3. Glendale, AZ

Glandale, AZ

Glendale, AZ, has a rental demand score of 92% with a typical monthly revenue of $4,110 and a median home price of $440,000, with rental growth of 18% increasing annually and a 74% occupancy rate for short-term rentals.

5. Miami, FL

Miami, FL

Miami, FL, has a rental demand score of 87% with a typical monthly revenue of $3,456 and a median home price of $525,000, with rental growth of 13% increasing annually and a 75% occupancy rate for short-term rentals.

PS: Airbnb is definitely worth the excitement that everyone is making about it. Take a risk and find a property that will generate the income you have always wanted.

