Atlanta, GA

7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta

Jodian Marie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gS0TI_0itisjNF00
Luxury RestaurantsSamatuscani/Unsplash

So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?

Whatever the reason for choosing to dine, we all like to dine in a pleasant atmosphere that is clean and calm, with a delectable menu and excellent service. That is how I would describe a luxury restaurant. An establishment that delivers a quality experience with a touch of elegance.

Five-star restaurants with stringent dress codes can be expensive and sometimes over-the-top. They can also be simple yet very sophisticated. The idea is to dine in a place that allows you to enjoy a quality experience beyond the meal; while looking and feeling like royalty. I call that Luxury.

Atlanta, the city, often referred to as black Hollywood, has an increasing selection of high-end restaurants. So whether you are a celebrity, want to feel like you are a celebrity, want to dine next to a celebrity or are just looking to add luxurious dining to your list of experiences, Atlanta is home to upscale restaurants you can reserve for your indulgence. Here are a few of my favourites, in no particular order.

Chops is a lobster bar and grill with an excellent selection for seafood and steak lovers. Their cocktail menu has a fine selection of drinks, and their staff is very professional.

The Betty is one of my favourite atmospheres to be in. The place is the epitome of old-school glitz and glamour. It is also a seafood and grill with excellent bartending services. It's like taking a trip down memory lane to a time you and I are probably too young to have been around. They also have great music.

St. Cecilia is my go-to for simple yet sophisticated. Their charcuterie boards and rich red wine keep me coming back repeatedly. It's an excellent environment for a conversation filled with serenity. The menu is coastal European with cuisine from Italy, Spain and France, and the staff is top-tier.

The Garden Room is a place that brings your fairytale to life. A captivating euphoria of lush flowers and pretty cocktails. It is even more beautiful in the daytime, so book it for brunch. The menu is American with an 'Alice in Wonderland twist.

Marcel is a causally charming European steak house with something on the menu for everyone. Luxury is not always glitz and glamour. Sometimes it's the class of diners and the mood. The diners at Marcel compliments the ambience and paint a picture of what it means to know Luxury.

The Capital Grill is one of my personal favourites. #2 on my list of I was ranking them. Maybe it was because I went there on my birthday and was served like a queen. I enjoyed everything about this place. The environment is rich in culture. The music is classical, and the lighting is inviting. The staff are exceptionally professional. Their wine room is exquisite, with over 5000 bottles in-house. I can't use mere words to describe a dinner reservation at the capital grill. You are just going to have to go and see for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxkcr_0itisjNF00
BacchanaliaBacchanalia/Star_Provisons

Bacchanalia is a new one for me. It recently came across my radar, and I will try it out soon. This is a more contemporary-style restaurant with its creative spin on American cuisine. A " seasonal menu that relies entirely on organic ingredients, many sourced from Anne and Clifford's farm, Summerland, creating a fresh and unique experience every time."

A good source for locating luxurious restaurants in your city is OpenTable. You can download the app from the app store.

I make great food at home. And I enjoy cooking homemade meals from scratch. I do the most and am very extra with my prep and presentation. So if I decide to dine out, it has to be food that is better than mine. It has to deliver the complete Luxury of enjoying a meal I didn't prepare. And for me, that means getting all glammed up to wine and dine.

PS: If you are in the A or are planning to visit, check out one of these restaurants and let me know what you think. Until then, Bon Apétit!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Luxury restaurant# Trending# Food# Reservations# Lifestyle

Comments / 4

Published by

Biomolecular Medical Scientist, Asc, BSc, MS (Pending MD/PhD) Writer Former Data Analyst for the Jamaica Meteorological Center Former MicrobiologyTechnologist at BioConfirm Laboratories

Atlanta, GA
79 followers

More from Jodian Marie

Atlanta, GA

Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care Day

Beauty spas are a must for our self-care regime. Have you ever had a long day in the office, whether it's your business or your 9-5? At the end of a long work week, you feel accomplished but don't have the energy to enjoy and celebrate your hard work or practice self-care routines to restore your body and mind. How you look often determines how you feel and vice versa. When you feel tired, burned out, achy, sore, fatigued, or dehydrated, it will show up on your skin, hair, and mind.

Read full story
2 comments

7 Elegant Interior Design For Atlanta Airbnbs

You don't have to break the bank to give your guest a luxury experience while hosting your Airbnb. Also, guest book your Airbnb for the inside, not the outside. Hosting an Airbnb can be so much fun. You get to meet so many personalities. Sometimes I get outlandish requests from my guest; I have to wonder if they are real people. And some of them are so awesome. I have a whiteboard on one of my walls filled with cute notes from my guests. They tell me how gorgeous my home is, say thank you and goodbyes, and share how the home made them feel.

Read full story
2 comments

Top 5 Cities To Host An Airbnb In 2023

Are you trying to find a way to make money while you sleep? Are you ready to become an entrepreneur? Are you still trying to figure out what avenue to use for that increase in income? Want to be your boss? Well, let me share some info that secured me two income generators.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022

So you've got your costume. You watched all your favourite scary movies and got yourself all shivery. Now it's time to finish-off spook season with a healthy scream. Whether it's a costume party, a haunted mansion or a spook fest, Atlanta has a chilling selection of events for us to attend. From the trending costume contests to the most gruesome haunting mansions crawling with zombies and mutated trolls.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Getting Ready For Halloween 2022

It's that time of year again, guys and gals. It's time to prepare our costumes, binge-watch our favourite horror movies and get ready to Trick or Treat. Unfortunately, I don't have any kids to take trick or treating to get me a month's supply of candy. So I guess I'll have to settle for an adult party with booze and good music to rave. Please, party responsibly.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy