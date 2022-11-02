7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta

Luxury Restaurants Samatuscani/Unsplash

So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?

Whatever the reason for choosing to dine, we all like to dine in a pleasant atmosphere that is clean and calm, with a delectable menu and excellent service. That is how I would describe a luxury restaurant. An establishment that delivers a quality experience with a touch of elegance.

Five-star restaurants with stringent dress codes can be expensive and sometimes over-the-top. They can also be simple yet very sophisticated. The idea is to dine in a place that allows you to enjoy a quality experience beyond the meal; while looking and feeling like royalty. I call that Luxury.

Atlanta, the city, often referred to as black Hollywood, has an increasing selection of high-end restaurants. So whether you are a celebrity, want to feel like you are a celebrity, want to dine next to a celebrity or are just looking to add luxurious dining to your list of experiences, Atlanta is home to upscale restaurants you can reserve for your indulgence. Here are a few of my favourites, in no particular order.

Chops is a lobster bar and grill with an excellent selection for seafood and steak lovers. Their cocktail menu has a fine selection of drinks, and their staff is very professional.

The Betty is one of my favourite atmospheres to be in. The place is the epitome of old-school glitz and glamour. It is also a seafood and grill with excellent bartending services. It's like taking a trip down memory lane to a time you and I are probably too young to have been around. They also have great music.

St. Cecilia is my go-to for simple yet sophisticated. Their charcuterie boards and rich red wine keep me coming back repeatedly. It's an excellent environment for a conversation filled with serenity. The menu is coastal European with cuisine from Italy, Spain and France, and the staff is top-tier.

The Garden Room is a place that brings your fairytale to life. A captivating euphoria of lush flowers and pretty cocktails. It is even more beautiful in the daytime, so book it for brunch. The menu is American with an 'Alice in Wonderland twist.

Marcel is a causally charming European steak house with something on the menu for everyone. Luxury is not always glitz and glamour. Sometimes it's the class of diners and the mood. The diners at Marcel compliments the ambience and paint a picture of what it means to know Luxury.

The Capital Grill is one of my personal favourites. #2 on my list of I was ranking them. Maybe it was because I went there on my birthday and was served like a queen. I enjoyed everything about this place. The environment is rich in culture. The music is classical, and the lighting is inviting. The staff are exceptionally professional. Their wine room is exquisite, with over 5000 bottles in-house. I can't use mere words to describe a dinner reservation at the capital grill. You are just going to have to go and see for yourself.

Bacchanalia is a new one for me. It recently came across my radar, and I will try it out soon. This is a more contemporary-style restaurant with its creative spin on American cuisine. A " seasonal menu that relies entirely on organic ingredients, many sourced from Anne and Clifford's farm, Summerland, creating a fresh and unique experience every time."

A good source for locating luxurious restaurants in your city is OpenTable. You can download the app from the app store.

I make great food at home. And I enjoy cooking homemade meals from scratch. I do the most and am very extra with my prep and presentation. So if I decide to dine out, it has to be food that is better than mine. It has to deliver the complete Luxury of enjoying a meal I didn't prepare. And for me, that means getting all glammed up to wine and dine.

PS: If you are in the A or are planning to visit, check out one of these restaurants and let me know what you think. Until then, Bon Apétit!