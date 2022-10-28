Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022

Atlanta Halloween 2022 sfgreat_america/instagram

So you've got your costume. You watched all your favourite scary movies and got yourself all shivery. Now it's time to finish-off spook season with a healthy scream. Whether it's a costume party, a haunted mansion or a spook fest, Atlanta has a chilling selection of events for us to attend. From the trending costume contests to the most gruesome haunting mansions crawling with zombies and mutated trolls.

On October 28th,

To start the day off, there is an all-day Halloween Scavenger Hunt at the Northlake-Barbara Loar Library in Tucker, GA, between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. Then the Oakland Cemetery is hosting Capturing the Spirit of Oakland 2022 from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm. The event is said to enlighten instead of frighten.

I beg to differ, cause me and cemeteries don't gree.

But don't let my nerves discourage you, go out and have some fun.

In addition, the city of Lawrenceville is hosting a Boo Fest on the Lawrenceville Lawn from 7–10:00 PM. Then the Fernbank Science Center is hosting a Fright Night from 7-11:00 PM. To end the night, you can head over to the Havana Most Wanted Party at the Havana Night Club ATL. This one sounds like a good time, especially for adults. Three rooms with different scenes and separate dance floors.Doors open at 9:00 pm.

On October 29th,

There are so many events to attend on the 29th we will all have enough fright to keep us up at night until Thanksgiving. First, there is the Bee-witching 5K at Beecher Hill elementary school. The event begins at 8:30 am and 'runs' until 10:30 am. So go out and have a bewitchingly good time.

The Paranormal Underground 2022 ft. Zeds Dead, BTSM, IN-ZO and Khiva. This one sounds fun; it will be at the Cv Underground LLC on Lower Alabama Street, Atlanta, from 10:00 PM - Sun, Oct 30, @ midnight.

Costume parties are fun, especially if you can't stomach the goriness. Hence you might enjoy the Atlanta Halloween Costume Party by Rock Star Productions. The event is from 11:00 PM until 4:00 AM on Sunday morning. There will be a $1500.00 costume contest. Who doesn't like 'dressing up' for money? Tickets are available on Eventbrite, as well as more details on the event and other Halloween events for the weekend.

There is also the Victory Night Halloween Costume Party at 57th Fighter Group Restaurant, from 7–11:59 pm, off Clairmount Road.

The one event I am personally looking forward to is the Black 90s Sitcom Party in Downtown Atlanta. I am a 90s baby, so it's only fitting. And I live in Buckhead, so it is right up my alley. I will try and channel my inner Hilary Banks.

PS: Here are some other events that I didn't mention. Check out what's on the list for Oct 30th and see if other events suit your taste for fright. Have a ghostly good time and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!!!!