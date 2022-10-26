Getting Ready For Halloween 2022

Halloween 2022 gpointstudio/Istock

Ghostly Greetings,

It's that time of year again, guys and gals. It's time to prepare our costumes, binge-watch our favourite horror movies and get ready to Trick or Treat. Unfortunately, I don't have any kids to take trick or treating to get me a month's supply of candy. So I guess I'll have to settle for an adult party with booze and good music to rave. Please, party responsibly.

Are your costumes ready? If not, today is the day to dust off your spooky wears or pull out the new ones from their packages because Halloween is this weekend. If you don't yet have a costume, no worries, we all carry some form of creative genes. You can make your own. After all, costumes are interpretive art. So feel free to interpret your version of Halloween in your costume. Let out that alter-ego. Whether it's sexy, spooky, funny or unsettling, it's time to let the freaks out.

Grab some makeup, some art paint and some glue. Grab some clothes from your closet that you haven't worn or probably aren't planning on wearing again. Get some scissors, needle and thread and then channel your inner 'Edward Scissorhands'. One of my all-time favourite movies, by the way. Thanks to Tim Burton and Johnny Depp for creating such a fond memory. However, the scariest movie I have ever seen since my childhood is Child's Play. So terrifying!! Even now, as an adult, I won't watch it. That doll gave me so many nightmares.

I am definitely dressing up my cat and two dogs for Halloween. It's going to be a family affair. Enjoy the preparations. I'll list some local Atlanta Halloween party events in my next article.

PS: This is my first article on newsbreak, and I am excited. to be here. Happy Haunting!!!