Tax Scams Are Targeting Americans – Learn How to Protect Yourself

According to the IRS, thousands of people lose millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scammers. In most cases, fraudsters contact their victims through social media, phone, email, or text to request personal or financial information.

Although IRS fraud is rampant during the tax season, taxpayers must be careful throughout the year. Therefore, you need to beware of common tax scams and the measures to take to protect yourself.

Tax Preparer Scams

The IRS warns of ghost tax preparers. The tax return process can be complicated, and often people hire the assistance of professional tax preparers. Tax preparers help with filing tax returns and can also help you get a refund.

Unfortunately, some tax preparers are not legit. For instance, according to a Turbotax survey conducted by PissedConsumer.com, consumer reviews indicated that some customers were lied to or misled. Several online reviews (i.e., #4324513) also show that some customers’ refunds were missing.

Taxpayers should also beware of tax refund scams where the preparer promises big refunds and charges fees based on the expected refund amount. Also, there have been incidences of fake tax returns.

What to do?

To avoid being scammed, research various tax preparers extensively to establish their credibility before hiring them. It involves checking previous customers’ online reviews on various review websites and forums.

Phone Scams

Phone scams are some of the most common forms of IRS fraud. Whereby the scammers call purporting to be IRS employees to the extent that they may provide fake names and identification badge numbers. They may also leave an urgent callback request.

They often say that they are calling to notify you that your tax account has been flagged for fake tax returns or that you owe the IRS money. In some cases, they may cause false alarm that your account or computer has been hacked.

The fraudsters pressure victims to take immediate action. For instance, they may ask you to provide certain personal and financial information or to pay a certain amount, failure to which you will be arrested, sued, or deported. In some cases, the scammers are hostile and insulting.

How to protect yourself?

If you allegedly owe money, they require that you pay a specific amount upfront and insist that you pay through a particular method, such as using cryptocurrency, wiring the money, or putting it into a gift card.

IRS warns taxpayers that they never ask for taxpayers’ personal and financial information via phone. Therefore, do not give your bank information, credit or debit card numbers, or social security information to anyone over the phone. Block the scammer’s phone number immediately and report it to IRS and Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Phishing Scams

Phishing scams are carried out to access your personal and financial information. Typically, you may receive unsolicited emails or text messages claiming to be from the IRS asking you to provide certain personal or financial information.

For example, you may be asked to provide your social security number, account number, or password. Or, the email may contain a link to a seemingly legitimate IRS website with a form for you to fill in personal and financial details.

What to do?

IRS warns that they do not initiate contact with taxpayers via email to ask for your personal or financial information. If they must, contact is made through regular mail. The United States Postal Service delivers the mail.

To avoid falling victim to phishing scams, do not open unsolicited emails or text messages that appear to come from IRS. Also, do not open links from unknown sources.

How to Report IRS Scams

There are various channels for reporting tax scams. Report all phishing scams and unsolicited IRS- related emails, messages, and phone calls to phising@irs.gov . If you suffered a monetary loss due to IRS fraud, report it to the Treasury Inspector for Tax Administration .

Victims are also encouraged to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) via the online complaint form and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by filling out the “phone” form in the consumer complaint center.

Provide an overview of the incident in your complaint. Whenever possible, provide the email address or telephone number that you were contacted through. Also, indicate the employee name, badge number, and the exact date you were contacted through. Then, write a brief description of your communication with the scammer.

Beware of Tax Scams

Tax scams are rampant across the U.S. throughout the year ranging from tax preparer scams, phone scams, and phishing scams to tax refund fraud, among others. Taxpayers must stay vigilant to avoid falling victim.

The most important thing to remember is that the IRS will never ask for your personal and financial information via email, messages, or phone. As such, never disclose your personal and financial information to any supposed IRS employees over phone or email. Do not open any unsolicited IRS-related messages or emails. Finally, contact the IRS directly or visit the nearest office if you have any tax questions related to your account.