Experts explain how solar panels can save or drain your budget

Saving money has been a pressing issue for many Americans for the past several years. Thus, people seek ways to secure their wallets: some cut unnecessary expenses, reconsider grocery shopping approaches or improve homes to save on utility bills.

Per the last point, the topic of solar panel systems installation gains more traction. This may be viewed as a good but massive investment, which brings up the question: are solar panels worth it ?

PissedConsumer asked solar panel experts Sarah Jameson, Erin Shine and Alan Duncan to help consumers find the answer to this question, figure out the pros and cons of going solar, and which factors to consider when making the final decision.

Photo by Envato Elements

Sarah Jameson, Marketing Director of Green Building Elements

Can solar panels help reduce energy bills?

Sarah: Yes, solar panels can definitely help reduce energy bills. By installing solar panels on your home, you can take advantage of the sun's natural energy to power your appliances and lights, instead of using traditional electricity. In California for example, an average monthly electric bill would be around $100 to $150. Homeowners who have installed solar panels in their homes pay as little as $25 a month.

Is it worth the cost?

Sarah: When deciding whether solar panels are worthwhile, there are numerous factors to consider. The cost of the panels, the cost of installation, the amount of sun exposure received by the home, and the amount of money saved on energy bills must all be considered.

Solar panels typically pay for themselves in five to seven years. Following that, the homeowner saves money on energy bills each year. Solar panels can also increase the value of a home, making them a good investment.

However, solar panels are not suitable for every home. Homes in shady areas or with limited sun exposure may not receive sufficient power from the panels to justify the cost.

Erin Shine, Founder of Attainable Home

What are the pros and cons of solar panels for your home?

The pros include:

going green,

being able to eliminate your electric bill,

stabilizing your monthly energy costs (especially if you’re on a fixed income),

hedging against future inflation and rate increases,

a 3-4% increase in home value, and much more.

Cons include:

having many penetrations in your roof,

having a new roof cost more when it’s time to remove and reinstall panels,

possible electrical issues,

high cost of the system (if you don’t size or purchase at a good price),

and the system does not work if your power goes out unless you have batteries (which will near-double the cost of the system).

Are there other ways to reduce energy bills?

Erin: For most homeowners, solar is the only option to lower your energy bill, but only after low-hanging fruit energy efficiency measures are done. For most houses, there are a number of cheap and fast DIY energy-efficiency upgrades to do first, which can save 20-30% on your bill. This includes air sealing, filling in the insulation where there isn’t any, ductwork sealing, optimizing temperatures on the water heater and using a smart thermostat, switching all bulbs to LED, and much more.

Alan Duncan, Founder of Solar Panels Network USA

What should consumers consider when going solar?

Alan: There are several things to consider before making the switch to solar. First, you'll want to make sure that you have enough sunlight in your area to generate an adequate amount of power. You'll also want to research the various types of solar panels and their associated costs to make sure you get the most efficient system.

Additionally, since installation is a key factor in determining cost-effectiveness, you should compare quotes from multiple installers before making a decision. Lastly, you should research available incentives or tax credits in your area that could help reduce the cost of installation. With solar panels becoming increasingly affordable, there's never been a better time to go solar!

Final note

Switching to solar energy is a great way to lessen your carbon footprint and save money. Every homeowner should decide on their own whether going solar is worth it. Take into account your financial ability, house dislocation, and roof condition. After weighing all the pros and cons of solar panels, you will find the right solution whether green energy is suitable for your home.