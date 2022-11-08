Black Friday Rush Fails As 70% Of Consumers Won't Be Shopping

In the last decade, Black Friday has been the epitome of holiday shopping. It is considered to be a day when everyone hunts for the best deals and it sets the pace for holiday shopping. However, Black Friday shopping in 2022 is expected to decline significantly.

According to the PissedConsumer Black Friday survey , 64% of people won’t be shopping this year. 62% of the respondents said that they were certainly not going to shop on Black Friday this year. Another 7% said that they used to shop on Black Friday but will not do so this year.

When asked about their reasons for not shopping on Black Friday in 2022, the majority of the respondents cited that retailers manipulate shoppers. As a result, many customers have had negative experiences with suppliers in previous Black Friday deals, which makes them wary.

EnvatoElements

This is evidenced by several consumer reviews on PissedConsumer.com regarding previous Black Fridays. Customer complaints range from not being able to access subscription services bought as part of Black Friday deals, items ordered not being shipped, and suppliers hiking prices a few days and weeks to Black Friday and then offering a ‘discounted price’.

“Waited a few days for shipping info but didn't receive anything so went to links but they were both 'broken' links”, states an online review.

PissedConsumer.com

Another reviewer said, “I purchased a pair of duck boots from online purchase. I noticed the price was cheap even for Black Friday sales. $14.99 from 1pair if 91/2 Women's. After a few days, they canceled the order without explanation.”

PissedConsumer.com

Poor customer service is another common issue regarding Black Friday sales. For example, customers who ordered items on eBay complained that they couldn’t get through to eBay customer service for assistance.

The Black Friday study indicates the following additional reasons why some customers will not be shopping on Black Friday this year:

Inflation

Availability of favorable or similar deals on Cyber Monday

Stores are too crowded on Black Friday

Retailers raise prices

The items needed are not on sale

Some customers only shop when they need to

PissedConsumer.com

Expected Black Friday Shopping Trends in 2022

Compared to previous years, more customers expect to shop online as opposed to in-store. The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed customers’ shopping patterns with a majority now opting for online shopping due to its convenience.

The PissedConsumer Black Friday Survey further revealed that 38% of customers prefer to shop online while 45% prefer to shop both online and in-store. Only 16% of customers are keen to exclusively shop in-store.

PissedConsumer.com

When determining if Black Friday is worth it, 85% of customers read online reviews before shopping. 82% said that negative reviews impact their shopping decision.

Since electronics, toys and games, and home appliances are the most sought-after items on Black Friday, more customers are looking forward to Cyber Monday than Black Friday.

42% of customers expect a 25-50% discount while 20% expect a 50-70% discount on regular prices. A majority of customers (37%) plan to spend $100-$500. 24% plan to spend $500-$1000 and only 12% will spend over $1000. The rest haven’t decided how much to spend or intend to spend less than $100.

PissedConsmer.com

Businesses looking to maximize their Black Friday sales should offer deals that are good and true. Discounts should start at 25%. Consider offering coupons and promo codes to further discount your products. You should also advertise your deals through online ads, email marketing, and on your social media pages and website.

Manipulating customers with your Black Friday deals is not the best option as it will result in complaints on various review websites, which not only deters potential customers but also damages your brand reputation. Ensure that your deals are available both online and in-store.