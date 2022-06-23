Online Banking Is Not as Safe as You May Think

Online banking has become a popular alternative to traditional banks due to a number of benefits such as lower fees and easier money transfers. Yet it contains a lot of vulnerabilities. In the rush to provide users with fast and flexible payment options, some online banks may neglect security for the sake of convenience.

Is online banking as safe as you may think? DragonImages

As seen from consumer reviews across the web and social media, online bank account holders often face challenges in terms of security, customer satisfaction, and service quality. What are common online banking issues?

1. Poor quality of bank customer service

With all the advantages of online banking, there is a huge drawback. It’s a lack of in-person relationships. When problems arise, users seek a skilled customer representative to get all issues resolved as soon as possible. Instead of a person, they are often switched to a chat box or email with no guarantee of any response.

As an example, the most frequently mentioned Bank of America customer service complaints refer to the impossibility to get a live person according to PissedConsumer.com. Failures of consumer attempts to reach out to customer service departments, waiting on hold, and getting switched from person to person are common issues with digital bank service providers that are often described on popular review websites.

Challenging banking scenarios require the timely assistance of the bank staff. Before choosing a service it can be a good habit to look through online reviews to see what people think of the company you are going to use.

2. Security and fraud concerns

Cyberattacks and fraudulent activities occur even with regular updates of bank secure protocols. There is no completely foolproof system. Criminals find loopholes and hack accounts resulting in identity thefts. If you fall victim to any online fraud, there are chances you’ll never get your money back.

Here is one of the latest posts on Twitter from a user whose husband fell victim to online banking fraud.

Twitter post with an online bank identity theft incident @Vanoudenhaegen

When you open a bank account, it is very important to be conscious online. Poor privacy and security habits make people vulnerable to online attacks. You should use secure networks, prepare strong passwords, and change them regularly to protect your credentials from being stolen.

Account holders are fully responsible for spotting mistakes in their online transactions. If you notice unauthorized transactions on your account, you should immediately inform your bank. Banks may refuse to refund if you fail to meet the deadline. Online banking is a growing area of crime where customers carry all the risks.

3. Technical issues

When people install digital banking apps, they naturally expect to have access to their funds anytime and anywhere. But, web-based technologies can be prone to system interruptions because of Internet connection instability. System downtime means a real challenge since users can’t complete any transactions.

The reliance on Internet technologies involves a lot of operational risks. Digital banking disruptions affect the system and data integrity. There may occur different problems including suspended or closed bank accounts. It may take much time to clarify the situation and restore access.

The mass take-up of online banking posed a lot of challenges people need to focus on. Easy-to-use, fast, and accessible online bank services still have to be regulated to dump the risk of fraud on the customer.