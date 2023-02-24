Can one of these candidates successfully lead the Florida Democratic Party of the future?

JoAnn Ryan

A special election for the new Florida Democratic Party Chair will take place on February 25th, after Manny Diaz took a metaphoric dive head first into the Atlantic Ocean somewhere. Recently, I posted about Nikki Fried and her viability in assuming this position.

However, there are the three other candidates who have expressed interest in filling up this seat with their very own delightful derrière. Let’s learn a little more about them shall we?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TO4NG_0kwAkt2E00
Annette, Taddeo, Carolina Ampudia, Rick HoyePhoto by(credits below)

Is there a hopeful amongst them? After checking out the candidates, I've come to my conclusion and, surprisingly, there just might be some hope there. Did you come to the same conclusion as me? Let’s see.

Annette Taddeo

Annette Taddeo always looks great no matter what she's doing. Business suit perfectly pressed and not a hair is ever out of place--and she's got the politician smile down pat as well. Check it here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F41w_0kwAkt2E00
Annette TaddeoPhoto byBe Latina

(I can‘t be the only one who finds John Fetterman's only-wearing-a-suit-for-Senate and only-smiling-when-I-actually-want-to style refreshing? Getting elected, for him, was all about his message. We need so much more of that in U.S. politics.)

Ms. Taddeo looks great on paper, too, though. I'm in awe of her Columbian and American heritage and how she's been able to leverage this strength to drive home her message of unity.

She put herself through college and is a successful business owner. Impressive.

When I see her in interviews, I can see that she genuinely cares about Florida.

However, does she have that toughness, that grit that is so needed in FDP leadership right now? Does she have the power to actually lead and not just tear down her opponents? (Unfortunately, I saw a lot of just that from this candidate in interviews and found it quite off-putting).

Present your agenda. Present your views. Tell us what you can do! That's what we want to hear, right?

After taking a closer look, have to say I do have my doubts that Ms. Taddeo is the right person for this job at this time.

Here are a couple of recent interviews to check out:

Carolina Ampudia

If passion alone won elections, Carolina Ampudia would be a shoe-in. She's obviously young... ok, young-ish... hungry and full of zeal, energy and high hopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3L1J_0kwAkt2E00
Carolina AmpudiaPhoto byDiario Las Americas

She hails from Ecuador and earned a medical degree in Mexico. She also has extensive leadership experience. Sounds great.

The issue of biggest concern when it comes to Ms. Ampudia though? While I'm a big supporter of the Hispanic and Latino communities, my question is whether or not she has what it takes to step away from that role a bit and represent the party as a whole.

For instance, many of the interviews and other media coverage I see for Ms. Ampudia is in Spanish. Hey, I love all things Spanish, don't get me wrong. But again, she does need to be able to bridge that gap between her Ecuadorian roots and connect with the rest of the people who make up the Democratic base.

Get my drift here? Am I being unreasonable here?

This is one of the few English language interviews I could find on YouTube:

Rick Hoye

Right off the bat, have to say I found Rick Hoye to be quite an interesting candidate... I said I did come up with my own pick and Mr. Hoye is it. Allow me to elaborate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lljeA_0kwAkt2E00
Rick HoyePhoto byfloridadems.org

Hoye worked for the Catholic Church and went on to become a police officer. He earned a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice. Sounds great so far.

Ok, he's not Florida born. He hails from Detroit, although this tells me he just might have the toughness the FDP is so badly in need of right now.

Hoye went on to become a teacher in Broward County and earned his Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership.

Currently, he is Chair of the Broward Democratic Party, which tells me he also has the most relevant and positive experience going into this special election.

The only thing I would wish for Mr. Hoye going forward is to keep gathering momentum. Gather that confidence. Harness that toughness. We need it! Badly!

Ok, and is it too silly to bring up that if Mr. Hoye and Gov. Ron DeSantis were to go head to head on a football field somewhere... Mr. Hoye would take 'em down. Hands down.

I mean seriously. It would be clobbering don’t you think?

Well, hopefully Mr. Hoye can compete with Ron DeSantis on the political front in just such a manner. We all know doing so is going to take quite the special person filling the FDP chair.

"Rick Hoye for Florida Democratic Party Chair"

Conclusion

Don't know about you, but I do wish that we were the ones who were doing the actual voting here! I would be ready for it.

I know. That's not how this particular thing works.

However, if I were voting, Rick Hoye would have my full support.

What do you think?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Business# Florida Democrats# Democratic Chair Election# Florida living

Comments / 1

Published by

I love telling the stories that need to be told.

Orlando, FL
2K followers

More from JoAnn Ryan

Florida State

Want to avoid Spring Break mayhem in Florida? These are the places not to go

Spring Break is almost upon us. Students and teachers love it while everyone else hates it, especially if you live in certain parts of Florida. While the time frame of Spring Break can vary depending on the school in question, the peak of the season tends to occur in the mid-to-late part of March. Otherwise well-intentioned articles such as these help Spring Breakers make their plans: 2023 Spring Break in Florida: Top 10 spots, hot tips.

Read full story
47 comments
Florida State

Is Nikki Fried really the one who can save the Florida Democratic Party? (Opinion piece)

So much has been getting tossed around about Nikki Fried and whether she is the next best person to lead the Democratic Party in Florida. Can she pull it off?. First of all, it's obvious to every person in Florida, not to mention rock, tree and swamp, that the Democratic Party needs someone who is not only charismatic but someone who is smart and tough. And I mean TOUGH.

Read full story
108 comments
Florida State

Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?

As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.

Read full story
89 comments

How Barbara Walters, and Hugh Downs, Helped Pave the Way for Female News Journalists

A tribute to the late great legend in news and, perhaps, a few forgotten additional heroes in the story. In my formative decade, otherwise known as the 1980s, women began slowly marching their way into all aspects of life in unprecedented ways. By this time, Barbara Walters had fought and won a lot of battles, and in doing so, paved the way for other women like Diane Sawyer, Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, Christiane Amanpour and others to launch their own careers in television news journalism.

Read full story
Florida State

Do you know how your Florida city/town got its name? A completely useless but still fun fact quiz

It’s time to test your knowledge and in turn impress your friends, colleagues and neighbors with anything you may potentially learn here. Do you know how these popular Florida cities and towns were named? Some are obvious while others are not. See if you can guess first and then scroll down for the answers.

Read full story
28 comments

I've never gotten COVID... and I take a daily probiotic. Is there a connection? (opinion piece)

A few years ago, a wise nurse practitioner suggested I start taking a daily probiotic. I'd been having reoccurring trouble with pesky things like strep throat, yeast infections and styes in my eyes.

Read full story
164 comments
Florida State

Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?

When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not to believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.

Read full story
217 comments
Escambia County, FL

Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?

In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.

Read full story
179 comments
Florida State

The dirty little secret behind building houses on sand in Florida

Religious persuasions aside, we may all be able to agree that the biblical parable about not building a house on sand is pretty sound advice. And yet, it seems to happen all the time all over the world, just like it does here in Florida.

Read full story
78 comments

A true-life horror story: Stephen King gets ripped to shreds by Twitter vultures

Remember the days when Twitter was represented by a cute little blue bird. Might as well make it a gigantic and grotesque vulture now… just like one Stephen King himself might create in a book.

Read full story
213 comments
Florida State

People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too

Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)

We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.

Read full story
109 comments
Orlando, FL

Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly

U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.

Read full story
160 comments

More than 1 million people have given Twitter the bird, what's next? (Opinion)

Can you believe it's only been 13 unlucky days since Twitter was bought out by Elon Musk? Already it's been a sh*tshow of mass ridiculousness. Even before talk of the highly unpopular $8 blue check subscription fee for verified accounts began, people were announcing their exodus--the total now reaching a reported 1 million users. This amid a mass firing of employees, Jack Dorsey issuing a weak apology, a lot of childish passive-aggressive actions on the part of Musk and a multitude of public backlash for a multitude of things.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Jim Morrison's love/hate relationship with Florida?

Yes, it's true, Jim Morrison, infamous front man for The Doors, may of in fact had a love/hate relationship with Florida... just like the rest of us, eh?. Cover of Morrison Hotel (public domain)

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Job hunting? Don't let yourself be scammed

Job applicant scams are rampant these days, unfortunately. One would think the scammers of the world would choose not to target job seekers. After all, many job seekers are already economically challenged, otherwise why would they be seeking a new or better job?

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Watch out for angry women and flying objects in Florida

Just like hurricanes, people too may hurl things around violently when they get in a snit about something. At least the hurricane has an excuse, one could argue, it can't help being a hurricane. Can the same be said of humans though? Aren't humans supposed to be able to control their behavior better than a dang hurricane?

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

Opinion: When politics are set aside, sh*t actually gets done in Florida

A book could be written detailing just how much President Joe Biden and Govenor Ron DeSantis disagree with each other when it comes to their political persuasions, and I'm just sure it would end up being as long as Sam Richardson's big snore Clarissa (one of the wordiest books ever written in the English language that I was forced to read in a college English class once upon a time.)

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy