Can one of these candidates successfully lead the Florida Democratic Party of the future?

A special election for the new Florida Democratic Party Chair will take place on February 25th, after Manny Diaz took a metaphoric dive head first into the Atlantic Ocean somewhere. Recently, I posted about Nikki Fried and her viability in assuming this position.

However, there are the three other candidates who have expressed interest in filling up this seat with their very own delightful derrière. Let’s learn a little more about them shall we?

Annette, Taddeo, Carolina Ampudia, Rick Hoye Photo by (credits below)

Is there a hopeful amongst them? After checking out the candidates, I've come to my conclusion and, surprisingly, there just might be some hope there. Did you come to the same conclusion as me? Let’s see.

Annette Taddeo

Annette Taddeo always looks great no matter what she's doing. Business suit perfectly pressed and not a hair is ever out of place--and she's got the politician smile down pat as well. Check it here:

Annette Taddeo Photo by Be Latina

(I can‘t be the only one who finds John Fetterman's only-wearing-a-suit-for-Senate and only-smiling-when-I-actually-want-to style refreshing? Getting elected, for him, was all about his message. We need so much more of that in U.S. politics.)

Ms. Taddeo looks great on paper, too, though. I'm in awe of her Columbian and American heritage and how she's been able to leverage this strength to drive home her message of unity.

She put herself through college and is a successful business owner. Impressive.

When I see her in interviews, I can see that she genuinely cares about Florida.

However, does she have that toughness, that grit that is so needed in FDP leadership right now? Does she have the power to actually lead and not just tear down her opponents? (Unfortunately, I saw a lot of just that from this candidate in interviews and found it quite off-putting).

Present your agenda. Present your views. Tell us what you can do! That's what we want to hear, right?

After taking a closer look, have to say I do have my doubts that Ms. Taddeo is the right person for this job at this time.

Here are a couple of recent interviews to check out:

Carolina Ampudia

If passion alone won elections, Carolina Ampudia would be a shoe-in. She's obviously young... ok, young-ish... hungry and full of zeal, energy and high hopes.

Carolina Ampudia Photo by Diario Las Americas

She hails from Ecuador and earned a medical degree in Mexico. She also has extensive leadership experience. Sounds great.

The issue of biggest concern when it comes to Ms. Ampudia though? While I'm a big supporter of the Hispanic and Latino communities, my question is whether or not she has what it takes to step away from that role a bit and represent the party as a whole.

For instance, many of the interviews and other media coverage I see for Ms. Ampudia is in Spanish. Hey, I love all things Spanish, don't get me wrong. But again, she does need to be able to bridge that gap between her Ecuadorian roots and connect with the rest of the people who make up the Democratic base.

Get my drift here? Am I being unreasonable here?

This is one of the few English language interviews I could find on YouTube:

Rick Hoye

Right off the bat, have to say I found Rick Hoye to be quite an interesting candidate... I said I did come up with my own pick and Mr. Hoye is it. Allow me to elaborate.

Rick Hoye Photo by floridadems.org

Hoye worked for the Catholic Church and went on to become a police officer. He earned a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice. Sounds great so far.

Ok, he's not Florida born. He hails from Detroit, although this tells me he just might have the toughness the FDP is so badly in need of right now.

Hoye went on to become a teacher in Broward County and earned his Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership.

Currently, he is Chair of the Broward Democratic Party, which tells me he also has the most relevant and positive experience going into this special election.

The only thing I would wish for Mr. Hoye going forward is to keep gathering momentum. Gather that confidence. Harness that toughness. We need it! Badly!

Ok, and is it too silly to bring up that if Mr. Hoye and Gov. Ron DeSantis were to go head to head on a football field somewhere... Mr. Hoye would take 'em down. Hands down.

I mean seriously. It would be clobbering don’t you think?

Well, hopefully Mr. Hoye can compete with Ron DeSantis on the political front in just such a manner. We all know doing so is going to take quite the special person filling the FDP chair.

"Rick Hoye for Florida Democratic Party Chair"

Conclusion

Don't know about you, but I do wish that we were the ones who were doing the actual voting here! I would be ready for it.

I know. That's not how this particular thing works.

However, if I were voting, Rick Hoye would have my full support.

What do you think?