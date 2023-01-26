Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?

JoAnn Ryan

As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years.

Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAGCR_0kQb9LO100
Photo byalex pshenianykovonUnsplash

One day, while briefly driving for Lyft in the Orlando area, I had the great fortune to pick up an elderly man in downtown Orlando. He was headed out to the Winter Garden area.

While normally I would have taken the much faster 408, the man put in a request for me to take the notoriously slow Colonial Drive. It didn't take long to figure out why though. I think he just wanted someone to talk to, and I was happy to listen.

As we drove through Pine Hills and then Ocoee, he described in vivid detail how the area used to be full of farmland and orange groves. He mentioned something called the "jus plan" several times. Due to a bit of a lisp, I believe he was suffering from a stroke, it took a minute to understand that he was talking about working at the juice plant.

By the time I got to his destination in Winter Garden, I could see the picture as clear in my mind as if I'd been there. After dropping the man off at his house in Winter Garden, I went home dreaming that I was walking amongst orange groves. I could see those beautiful orange blossoms and smell their heavenly scent. I could see myself picking a fresh orange, peeling it and biting into it.

Recalling this lovely memory got me to thinking about the history of citrus in Florida.

A terrible idea from the very beginning?

Growing and producing citrus began in Southeast Asia. The popularity caught on in Africa and slowly spread across Europe. By the time the Europeans started colonizing the world, they were all the rage, particularly with the Spanish.

Explorers and would-be conquerors brought them to "the New World"... which wasn't really new but that's an entirely different story now isn't it?

The orange-loving Spanish seemed perfectly happy to grow a few oranges in La Florida for what they could eat. They were, of course, more interested in finding gold and "the Fountain of Youth".

It was only when the British encroached in 1821, with dollar signs of a different kind in their eyes, that the idea of commercial orange production was given a go.

Most of these early attempts, according to the Florida Department of State, failed due to cold weather and disease.

But, promote they still did

"Orange fever" began in the 1870s, long after Florida became a state in 1845. This was mostly due to heavy promotion by more of those dollar sign people, now American:

Despite the exaggerated claims of promoters, developing a commercial Grove was not easy. Many victims of “orange fever” lacked money and the means of cultivation. Young trees required several years of care before they produced fruit in quantity, and the life of a citrus baron was much harder than expected."

Despite this, they held on to hope by way of such things like E.B. Bean's innovations when it came to shipping, and revolutions in refrigeration methods.

But then came the freezes of 1894 and 1895. Many citrus producers lost everything and gave up while others persisted by moving their productions further south in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zxUI_0kQb9LO100
Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash

The instability continues, but so does the promotion

The rest of the story up until today includes more of the same... tragic bad weather and disease, including the disastrous citrus greening disease. All the while, orange production in California caught on. Florida gave up on producing oranges for direct consumption and concentrated on the juice market, since moisture in Florida produces a juicier orange.

Now, I ask you, what child born in the U.S., prior to the last decade or so, didn't grow up with the romantic notion of the Florida orange floating around in their head. It's as much of a staple as the Georgia peach or the Idaho potato.

Did you ever see that awesome movie Identity, where Paris the prostitute dreams of investing her hard-earned money in a small orange grove in Frostproof:

...I just want to go home, and grow oranges."

Frostproof itself provides a microcosm of the whole Florida orange story:

The name was a marketing ploy to convince potential landowners that the town has never had, and never would have, a frost that could destroy the large citrus-driven economy. However, only a couple of years later, a frost during The Great Freeze of 1895 killed most of the citrus in Frostproof."

Conclusion

So, what now? Even with all the problems, Florida ranks second in orange production, behind California, but still produces most of the oranges for the juice market.

As reported in a recent article in The Jaxson, in addition to weather and disease, within the last century or so, Florida now has the added problems of a burgeoning population and the popularity of tourism to compete with orange production.

The Orlando area of course has notably seen the dire repercussions of this, as I learned from that lovely elderly man in my car.

Perhaps it's always just been one big dream that should have never come true in the first place. For some, turning to tourism seems the way to go.

Or, perhaps we all just need to rally together and do what we can to save the Florida orange.

What do you think?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# lifestyle# Florida living# food# entertainment

Comments / 12

Published by

Writer and lover of life!

Orlando, FL
2K followers

More from JoAnn Ryan

Florida State

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.

Read full story
80 comments

How Barbara Walters, and Hugh Downs, Helped Pave the Way for Female News Journalists

A tribute to the late great legend in news and, perhaps, a few forgotten additional heroes in the story. In my formative decade, otherwise known as the 1980s, women began slowly marching their way into all aspects of life in unprecedented ways. By this time, Barbara Walters had fought and won a lot of battles, and in doing so, paved the way for other women like Diane Sawyer, Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, Christiane Amanpour and others to launch their own careers in television news journalism.

Read full story
Florida State

Do you know how your Florida city/town got its name? A completely useless but still fun fact quiz

It’s time to test your knowledge and in turn impress your friends, colleagues and neighbors with anything you may potentially learn here. Do you know how these popular Florida cities and towns were named? Some are obvious while others are not. See if you can guess first and then scroll down for the answers.

Read full story
28 comments

I've never gotten COVID... and I take a daily probiotic. Is there a connection? (opinion piece)

A few years ago, a wise nurse practitioner suggested I start taking a daily probiotic. I'd been having reoccurring trouble with pesky things like strep throat, yeast infections and styes in my eyes.

Read full story
155 comments
Florida State

Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?

When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not to believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.

Read full story
217 comments
Escambia County, FL

Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?

In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.

Read full story
179 comments
Florida State

The dirty little secret behind building houses on sand in Florida

Religious persuasions aside, we may all be able to agree that the biblical parable about not building a house on sand is pretty sound advice. And yet, it seems to happen all the time all over the world, just like it does here in Florida.

Read full story
81 comments

A true-life horror story: Stephen King gets ripped to shreds by Twitter vultures

Remember the days when Twitter was represented by a cute little blue bird. Might as well make it a gigantic and grotesque vulture now… just like one Stephen King himself might create in a book.

Read full story
204 comments
Florida State

People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too

Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)

We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.

Read full story
110 comments
Orlando, FL

Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly

U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.

Read full story
160 comments

More than 1 million people have given Twitter the bird, what's next? (Opinion)

Can you believe it's only been 13 unlucky days since Twitter was bought out by Elon Musk? Already it's been a sh*tshow of mass ridiculousness. Even before talk of the highly unpopular $8 blue check subscription fee for verified accounts began, people were announcing their exodus--the total now reaching a reported 1 million users. This amid a mass firing of employees, Jack Dorsey issuing a weak apology, a lot of childish passive-aggressive actions on the part of Musk and a multitude of public backlash for a multitude of things.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Jim Morrison's love/hate relationship with Florida?

Yes, it's true, Jim Morrison, infamous front man for The Doors, may of in fact had a love/hate relationship with Florida... just like the rest of us, eh?. Cover of Morrison Hotel (public domain)

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Job hunting? Don't let yourself be scammed

Job applicant scams are rampant these days, unfortunately. One would think the scammers of the world would choose not to target job seekers. After all, many job seekers are already economically challenged, otherwise why would they be seeking a new or better job?

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Watch out for angry women and flying objects in Florida

Just like hurricanes, people too may hurl things around violently when they get in a snit about something. At least the hurricane has an excuse, one could argue, it can't help being a hurricane. Can the same be said of humans though? Aren't humans supposed to be able to control their behavior better than a dang hurricane?

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

Opinion: When politics are set aside, sh*t actually gets done in Florida

A book could be written detailing just how much President Joe Biden and Govenor Ron DeSantis disagree with each other when it comes to their political persuasions, and I'm just sure it would end up being as long as Sam Richardson's big snore Clarissa (one of the wordiest books ever written in the English language that I was forced to read in a college English class once upon a time.)

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

7 ways to remain calm during a hurricane or tropical storm

Waiting out a hurricane is no joke. The anticipation alone is bad enough, especially if you are new to Florida, but when the storm moves in keeping the nervous system in check and or getting effective rest can be difficult.

Read full story
Oviedo, FL

Chickens at the Oviedo Library

Several years ago, I attended a writing workshop at the local library in the quaint little town of Oviedo, Florida. Well, it used to be little and quaint. Oviedo is becoming a big town now, isn't it?

Read full story
4 comments
Christmas, FL

St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful Florida

St. John’s River winds slowly through the Eastern part of north and central Florida. It’s a wonderfully picturesque river well known to be teeming with alligators. One day a friend of mine and I decided to head to a small viewing area near Christmas, FL, well past the city limits of Orlando.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy