Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?

As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years.

Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.

Photo by alex pshenianykov on Unsplash

One day, while briefly driving for Lyft in the Orlando area, I had the great fortune to pick up an elderly man in downtown Orlando. He was headed out to the Winter Garden area.

While normally I would have taken the much faster 408, the man put in a request for me to take the notoriously slow Colonial Drive. It didn't take long to figure out why though. I think he just wanted someone to talk to, and I was happy to listen.

As we drove through Pine Hills and then Ocoee, he described in vivid detail how the area used to be full of farmland and orange groves. He mentioned something called the "jus plan" several times. Due to a bit of a lisp, I believe he was suffering from a stroke, it took a minute to understand that he was talking about working at the juice plant.

By the time I got to his destination in Winter Garden, I could see the picture as clear in my mind as if I'd been there. After dropping the man off at his house in Winter Garden, I went home dreaming that I was walking amongst orange groves. I could see those beautiful orange blossoms and smell their heavenly scent. I could see myself picking a fresh orange, peeling it and biting into it.

Recalling this lovely memory got me to thinking about the history of citrus in Florida.

A terrible idea from the very beginning?

Growing and producing citrus began in Southeast Asia. The popularity caught on in Africa and slowly spread across Europe. By the time the Europeans started colonizing the world, they were all the rage, particularly with the Spanish.

Explorers and would-be conquerors brought them to "the New World"... which wasn't really new but that's an entirely different story now isn't it?

The orange-loving Spanish seemed perfectly happy to grow a few oranges in La Florida for what they could eat. They were, of course, more interested in finding gold and "the Fountain of Youth".

It was only when the British encroached in 1821, with dollar signs of a different kind in their eyes, that the idea of commercial orange production was given a go.

Most of these early attempts, according to the Florida Department of State, failed due to cold weather and disease.

But, promote they still did

"Orange fever" began in the 1870s, long after Florida became a state in 1845. This was mostly due to heavy promotion by more of those dollar sign people, now American:

Despite the exaggerated claims of promoters, developing a commercial Grove was not easy. Many victims of “orange fever” lacked money and the means of cultivation. Young trees required several years of care before they produced fruit in quantity, and the life of a citrus baron was much harder than expected."

Despite this, they held on to hope by way of such things like E.B. Bean's innovations when it came to shipping, and revolutions in refrigeration methods.

But then came the freezes of 1894 and 1895. Many citrus producers lost everything and gave up while others persisted by moving their productions further south in the state.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The instability continues, but so does the promotion

The rest of the story up until today includes more of the same... tragic bad weather and disease, including the disastrous citrus greening disease. All the while, orange production in California caught on. Florida gave up on producing oranges for direct consumption and concentrated on the juice market, since moisture in Florida produces a juicier orange.

Now, I ask you, what child born in the U.S., prior to the last decade or so, didn't grow up with the romantic notion of the Florida orange floating around in their head. It's as much of a staple as the Georgia peach or the Idaho potato.

Did you ever see that awesome movie Identity, where Paris the prostitute dreams of investing her hard-earned money in a small orange grove in Frostproof:

...I just want to go home, and grow oranges."

Frostproof itself provides a microcosm of the whole Florida orange story:

The name was a marketing ploy to convince potential landowners that the town has never had, and never would have, a frost that could destroy the large citrus-driven economy. However, only a couple of years later, a frost during The Great Freeze of 1895 killed most of the citrus in Frostproof."

Conclusion

So, what now? Even with all the problems, Florida ranks second in orange production, behind California, but still produces most of the oranges for the juice market.

As reported in a recent article in The Jaxson, in addition to weather and disease, within the last century or so, Florida now has the added problems of a burgeoning population and the popularity of tourism to compete with orange production.

The Orlando area of course has notably seen the dire repercussions of this, as I learned from that lovely elderly man in my car.

Perhaps it's always just been one big dream that should have never come true in the first place. For some, turning to tourism seems the way to go.

Or, perhaps we all just need to rally together and do what we can to save the Florida orange.

What do you think?