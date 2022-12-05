The dirty little secret behind building houses on sand in Florida

JoAnn Ryan

Religious persuasions aside, we may all be able to agree that the biblical parable about not building a house on sand is pretty sound advice. And yet, it seems to happen all the time all over the world, just like it does here in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHvBr_0jXA05cu00
Panama City Beach, FLPhoto byCraig CamerononUnsplash

It's understandable to a certain extent. Constructing a house on the beach is highly desirable. Ocean breezes, a beautiful view from the window, morning walks on the beach, afternoon dips and dining on the balcony while looking out over the water are all examples of what sounds like paradise on Earth.

But, at what cost?

When the unthinkable happens and an intense hurricane ends up raging through, there is always plenty of footage of houses crumbling and washing away. It's horrifying and tragic to watch:

As each hurricane unfolds, there's always plenty of murmuring about why people build their houses so close to the beach. As it turns out, doing so is part of a dirty little secret that has been going on for many years.

Seemingly, there are few (if any) builders who would ever straight out advise anyone to build their house on the beach. It's just too risky, for reasons that could be seen as obvious:

"Sand is readily mobilized; there are no binding forces, and the structure built on sand can easily collapse. Especially if there is moving water, then the sand is easily migrated."

"Is Building a House on Sand Good?"-Coastal Dream Life

However, it seems that with enough money being thrown around, there are indeed many builders (not to mention real estate agents, insurance companies, etc.) who are more than willing to set their reservations aside. No surprise. Money talks.

What is surprising though is to read so many "off the record" accounts of builders who actually think people are pretty nuts to be doing what they are doing. Yet, build the house they still do.

Equally alarming is how many builders additionally forgo doing what it takes to make a house durable enough to withstand a hurricane. This is evident in one of the few success stories to come out of Hurricane Michael in 2018.

When Hurricane Michael's catastrophic destruction was over, one lone house stood out amid a path of rubble and splinters in Mexico Beach. This is because the owners and builders had taken extra precautions to make the house as durable as possible by using "thick concrete with rebar and steel cables. Extra tall pilings. And a roof meant to keep out the wind."

Which in turn doubled the cost of constructing the house. Oh yes, this is where the true difference lies, isn't it? Luckily, these homeowners had the money it took to build the house to withstand the hurricane. It appears the others were not, but were indeed built anyway.

And what about building code. Could be part of the problem as "the lone house" was built far beyond what Florida code requires. Interesting.

What's truly horrifying is this situation only looks to get much worse. Back in 2016, Zillow predicted that one out of eight homes in Florida would be underwater by 2100 with a loss totaling over $400 billion.

"On the list of the 20 urban areas in America that will suffer the most from rising seas, Florida has five: St Petersburg, Tampa, Miami, Miami Beach and Panama City."-

"Florida is drowning. Condos are still being built. Can't humans see the writing on the wall?"-The Guardian

A frightening scenario that few seem to be talking about in Florida.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# housing# hurricane# Florida living# weather# news

Comments / 61

Published by

Traveler, photographer, foodie and lover of life!

Orlando, FL
1223 followers

More from JoAnn Ryan

A true-life horror story: Stephen King gets ripped to shreds by Twitter vultures

Remember the days when Twitter was represented by a cute little blue bird. Might as well make it a gigantic and grotesque vulture now… just like one Stephen King himself might create in a book.

Read full story
78 comments
Florida State

People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too

Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)

We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.

Read full story
103 comments
Orlando, FL

Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly

U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.

Read full story
150 comments

More than 1 million people have given Twitter the bird, what's next? (Opinion)

Can you believe it's only been 13 unlucky days since Twitter was bought out by Elon Musk? Already it's been a sh*tshow of mass ridiculousness. Even before talk of the highly unpopular $8 blue check subscription fee for verified accounts began, people were announcing their exodus--the total now reaching a reported 1 million users. This amid a mass firing of employees, Jack Dorsey issuing a weak apology, a lot of childish passive-aggressive actions on the part of Musk and a multitude of public backlash for a multitude of things.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Jim Morrison's love/hate relationship with Florida?

Yes, it's true, Jim Morrison, infamous front man for The Doors, may of in fact had a love/hate relationship with Florida... just like the rest of us, eh?. Cover of Morrison Hotel (public domain)

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

Job hunting? Don't let yourself be scammed

Job applicant scams are rampant these days, unfortunately. One would think the scammers of the world would choose not to target job seekers. After all, many job seekers are already economically challenged, otherwise why would they be seeking a new or better job?

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Watch out for angry women and flying objects in Florida

Just like hurricanes, people too may hurl things around violently when they get in a snit about something. At least the hurricane has an excuse, one could argue, it can't help being a hurricane. Can the same be said of humans though? Aren't humans supposed to be able to control their behavior better than a dang hurricane?

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

Opinion: When politics are set aside, sh*t actually gets done in Florida

A book could be written detailing just how much President Joe Biden and Govenor Ron DeSantis disagree with each other when it comes to their political persuasions, and I'm just sure it would end up being as long as Sam Richardson's big snore Clarissa (one of the wordiest books ever written in the English language that I was forced to read in a college English class once upon a time.)

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

7 ways to remain calm during a hurricane or tropical storm

Waiting out a hurricane is no joke. The anticipation alone is bad enough, especially if you are new to Florida, but when the storm moves in keeping the nervous system in check and or getting effective rest can be difficult.

Read full story
Oviedo, FL

Chickens at the Oviedo Library

Several years ago, I attended a writing workshop at the local library in the quaint little town of Oviedo, Florida. Well, it used to be little and quaint. Oviedo is becoming a big town now, isn't it?

Read full story
4 comments
Christmas, FL

St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful Florida

St. John’s River winds slowly through the Eastern part of north and central Florida. It’s a wonderfully picturesque river well known to be teeming with alligators. One day a friend of mine and I decided to head to a small viewing area near Christmas, FL, well past the city limits of Orlando.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Enjoying Orlando: Fun with the swans at Lake Eola

Once the newness of moving to Orlando, FL wears off, a person nearly forgets about the existence of theme parks and tourism. It becomes a place to earn a living, pay bills and try to have a fulfilling life in between.

Read full story
Florida State

Famous Floridians: Bob Ross

I absolutely suck at painting. For real. But I love, love, love to watch Bob Ross paint. Watching Bob Ross paint is like seeing magic happen right before your eyes. When he was finished, it felt as though you could walk right into whatever scene he was creating and visit that picturesque pond or barn in the woods. Or that little house in the forest with the light on: Evening's Peace.

Read full story
13 comments
Orlando, FL

Florida Flowers: Harmonious hibiscus and flower hunting in Florida

After moving to Orlando, over ten years ago now, I became addicted to flower hunting. It’s an easy ongoing endeavor to embark on as Florida, “the land of flowers”, is of course rich with all kinds of tropical flora.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard

Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

10 interesting Florida quick facts

Florida is a fascinating state. I've called the state home for more than ten years now, and even though there's a ton of quirkiness going on all the time, the vast majority of this quirkiness only serves to make life just that much more interesting.

Read full story
Florida State

Famous Floridians: Tom Petty

Like a lot of other people, Tom Petty's death in 2017 came as a big shock. And like a lot of other people I was a huge fan. How could a person not be? He wrote some of the most legendary hit songs of the last few decades. "Refugee," "Free Fallin" and "Mary Jane's Last Dance," just to name a few.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida flowers: Be Besotted with the Richness of Bonny Bougainvillea

One aspect of Florida that is perhaps most characteristic of the state is the many beautiful flowers and greenery to be found here, there and everywhere. One of the best examples is bougainvillea, which sports vibrant color, grows profusely and proves to be showy throughout the year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy