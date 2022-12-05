The dirty little secret behind building houses on sand in Florida

Religious persuasions aside, we may all be able to agree that the biblical parable about not building a house on sand is pretty sound advice. And yet, it seems to happen all the time all over the world, just like it does here in Florida.

Panama City Beach, FL Photo by Craig Cameron on Unsplash

It's understandable to a certain extent. Constructing a house on the beach is highly desirable. Ocean breezes, a beautiful view from the window, morning walks on the beach, afternoon dips and dining on the balcony while looking out over the water are all examples of what sounds like paradise on Earth.

But, at what cost?

When the unthinkable happens and an intense hurricane ends up raging through, there is always plenty of footage of houses crumbling and washing away. It's horrifying and tragic to watch:

As each hurricane unfolds, there's always plenty of murmuring about why people build their houses so close to the beach. As it turns out, doing so is part of a dirty little secret that has been going on for many years.

Seemingly, there are few (if any) builders who would ever straight out advise anyone to build their house on the beach. It's just too risky, for reasons that could be seen as obvious:

"Sand is readily mobilized; there are no binding forces, and the structure built on sand can easily collapse. Especially if there is moving water, then the sand is easily migrated."

"Is Building a House on Sand Good?"-Coastal Dream Life

However, it seems that with enough money being thrown around, there are indeed many builders (not to mention real estate agents, insurance companies, etc.) who are more than willing to set their reservations aside. No surprise. Money talks.

What is surprising though is to read so many "off the record" accounts of builders who actually think people are pretty nuts to be doing what they are doing. Yet, build the house they still do.

Equally alarming is how many builders additionally forgo doing what it takes to make a house durable enough to withstand a hurricane. This is evident in one of the few success stories to come out of Hurricane Michael in 2018.

When Hurricane Michael's catastrophic destruction was over, one lone house stood out amid a path of rubble and splinters in Mexico Beach. This is because the owners and builders had taken extra precautions to make the house as durable as possible by using "thick concrete with rebar and steel cables. Extra tall pilings. And a roof meant to keep out the wind."

Which in turn doubled the cost of constructing the house. Oh yes, this is where the true difference lies, isn't it? Luckily, these homeowners had the money it took to build the house to withstand the hurricane. It appears the others were not, but were indeed built anyway.

And what about building code. Could be part of the problem as "the lone house" was built far beyond what Florida code requires. Interesting.

What's truly horrifying is this situation only looks to get much worse. Back in 2016, Zillow predicted that one out of eight homes in Florida would be underwater by 2100 with a loss totaling over $400 billion.

"On the list of the 20 urban areas in America that will suffer the most from rising seas, Florida has five: St Petersburg, Tampa, Miami, Miami Beach and Panama City."-

"Florida is drowning. Condos are still being built. Can't humans see the writing on the wall?"-The Guardian

A frightening scenario that few seem to be talking about in Florida.