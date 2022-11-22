Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)

JoAnn Ryan

We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.

Yes, of course there are people who love to abuse the system by spreading lies and misinformation, however, free expression is what this country is all about. Don't you think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAb8n_0jK37xth00
Photo by Slavy Darozhkin on Unsplash

Now, one could certainly argue that we have plenty to bitch about, considering all the craziness that can and does happen in Florida on a daily basis. But do we in fact have things we can find to be thankful for? Can't we think of something?

Of course we can! Here are some suggestions:

1. Everyone in the country (and maybe the world?) wants to be us

It's true. Let's just face the facts. While they point their fingers and snicker... or scoff... or roll on the floor laughing uncontrollably... the real truth is that they secretly envy our lifestyle down here. Isn't that why everyone is moving here in droves?

2. Year 'round greenery

No satire here. Lush green trees and foliage all year long is a great thing!

3. Plenty of sunshine

Ok, maybe not right at this current moment (cloudy with a current temp of 66 in Orlando)... but you know that never lasts long. We basically have all "winter" long to gloat to the rest of the country.

Be careful gloating too much though, when summer comes along again and we are sweating bullets, they will have their payback. Unless you are lucky enough to have a summer house in Vermont. Congrats on having the best of both worlds! See you there next summer?

4. Wawa

Aren't you glad to have choices beyond 7-Eleven and the handful of others? I know I am! The coffee alone is a reason to be thankful.

5. No snow

Even if it does get a bit chilly in Florida at times, and even though northern Florida gets its occasional flurries, at least we don't ever have to shovel huge piles of snow. As a former northerner myself, I'm so happy about that!

6. Air conditioning

As long as there's air conditioning, we are cool. literally. It does pay to also have heating though, because we all know when the temperature falls below 60 winter is on for real in Florida.

7. The new and improved Interstate-4

For people in Orlando, it's a whole lot better, eh? It only took most of our lives to be completed. But let's not be negative, right? This is about being thankful, lest we should already forget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbDG4_0jK37xth00
Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash

8. Beaches

We are surrounded by awesome beaches. Just a fact Jax.

11. Lakes and rivers, too

Plenty of those to enjoy! I've thoroughly loved my visits to St. John's River, as well as the Chain of Lakes, Lake Louisa, Lake Jessup, Lake Monroe, Lake Eola and many others.

10. Publix

The subs and fried chicken are enough to be thankful for, but I personally love their soups and potato salad as well as the BOGOs.

11. No state income tax

One could argue Florida makes up for it in other ways, but let's just stop and look on the bright side. When looking at that paycheck, or when it comes time to do taxes, aren't things just grand for a couple of fleeting moments.

12. Theme parks

Plenty of those to enjoy as well, although the "enjoy" aspect is in the eye of the beholder. I myself worked in the theme park industry for five years before experiencing an untimely departure (quit the mouse, not fired). I loved going to the theme parks, but truly, they could treat their workers a whole lot better.

13. Hurricane season is almost over, right?

Is hurricane season almost over now? Hopefully so. Am I jinxing it by making it number 13? Hopefully not.

14. Great people!

For real! Aside from Florida Man and Florida Woman coming out here and there to muck everything up, I do believe most people in Florida are decent and hardworking people.

And though there may be differing opinions about a certain someone changing their home state from New York to Florida, there's no need to fret. After the latest election, I think it's clear who rules the roost in Florida at this current moment (and perhaps the country in a not-so-distant future). "How DeSantis Turned Florida Red and Stole Trump's Spotlight"-Time magazine.

I'm an indie, so no political affiliation here, just calling it as I see it.

15. Your turn

Seriously, I do want to know what you are thankful for this Thanksgiving season. Funny, happy, sad, whatever it is!

Do let me know!

