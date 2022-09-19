Famous Floridians: Tom Petty

Like a lot of other people, Tom Petty's death in 2017 came as a big shock. And like a lot of other people I was a huge fan. How could a person not be? He wrote some of the most legendary hit songs of the last few decades. "Refugee," "Free Fallin" and "Mary Jane's Last Dance," just to name a few.

Tom Petty Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images

One last song

My personal favorite has always been "American Girl." Reportedly, this was the last song he performed live before his untimely passing. Released in 1977, the tune seems as popular now as it ever was, considering how much I still hear it getting played and featured. Most infamously perhaps, Catherine Martin exuberantly sings along with the tune in the movie Silence of the Lambs before being abducted by crazy sicko Buffalo Bill.

Just a little history

Tom Petty was born in Gainsville, FL in 1950. At the age of ten he met Elvis Presley during the filming of Follow That Dream, after which he got hooked on rock n' roll. Petty's father was physically abusive and so he used music as welcomed escape. Understandable.

However, it wasn't until he saw The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show that he knew he wanted to be a rocker himself. He was also heavily influenced by The Rolling Stones.

Before becoming famous, Tom Petty briefly worked as a gravedigger. Wow. Well, someone has to do that job! He also briefly worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida. I'd read rumors online that a tree he planted while on the job there is now called The Tom Petty tree. Sounded cool. However, this may be a bit of an urban legend as there are no photos of this supposed tree, nor could I find any confirmed sightings of it. Tom Petty himself has dispelled the story in subsequent interviews. Bummer.

What is true is that there's a Tom Petty park in Gainesville, FL. Now that is cool.

What else is true? Petty went on to become one the best selling musicians of all time with more than 80 million records sold. In 2002, he and his band, The Heartbreakers, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Together they have a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Tom Petty and Bob Dylan Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage

The Traveling Wilburys

Probably the coolest thing Petty ever did, in my opinion, was become a member of the Traveling Wilburys. Can you even imagine being in the same band as George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne!?! Here's a fab interview clip of Harrison talking about the formation of the group.

Relatively speaking, Petty would have been the baby of the group, so I'm sure it would have been an absolutely amazing experience. One of my all-time favorite songs is "Handle with Care".

Stevie Nicks and The Eagles

Petty also had the enviable privilege of recording and performing with close friend Stevie Nicks, most notably with the song "Stop Draggin My Heart Around." And, just to top things off, Petty's first guitar teacher was Don Felder, who was also born in Gainesville and later became lead guitarist for the Eagles.

You can read more interesting and detailed biographical info here:

Biography - "Tom Petty Biography"

Rolling Stone - "Tom Petty, Rock Icon Who Led the Heartbreakers, Dead at 66"