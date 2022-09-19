Florida flowers: Be Besotted with the Richness of Bonny Bougainvillea

One aspect of Florida that is perhaps most characteristic of the state is the many beautiful flowers and greenery to be found here, there and everywhere. One of the best examples is bougainvillea, which sports vibrant color, grows profusely and proves to be showy throughout the year.

I spotted this lovely bougainvillea walking back from getting yummy stuff from one of my favorite Orlando neighborhood bakeries: Charlie's Bakery. Of note: these photos were taken in the heart of November. An envy-worthy point for those who typically experience winter during this month.

I love taking walks in Orlando just to see the new and wonderous blooms that can be espied on any given day. Driving around the city is a treat as well. Beauty awaits at every turn. The bougainvillea seems to thrive well in the temperate tropical climate of Central Florida.

Sounds like paradise, but keep in mind the downside of living in Orlando is that it's crazy expensive. Oh yeah, and there also tends to be a fair amount of freakiness going on. I mean, it's just a fact. One has to be extra vigilant to keep from getting scammed, taken advantage of or catch the eye of a freakishly dangerous person.

Anyway, moving on from that, you may be interested to learn these fascinating facts about the bougainvillea.

  • There are many different varieties and colors.
  • The plant is edible and has many medicinal properties.
  • Bougainvillea is native to South America, but is popular wherever it's been introduced in the world. It's certainly a favorite in the Southern United States.
  • Though it's native to South America, the flowering plant has a French name. Louis Antoine de Bougainville was a Navy admiral who circumvented the Earth in the 18th century.
  • How the flora came to be named could be a byproduct of the colonialism and prejudices that existed during this time period. Philibert Commerçon was a botanist on board who later wrote a book, which included descriptions of the bougainvillea. However, it's thought that this thunder had been stolen away from a female botanist by the name of Jeanne Baret.
  • The colorful part of the bougainvillea, often erroneously associated with being the flower, is not actually the flower. These are its 'bracts'. Looking at the photos, the tiny white things are the actual flowers.

Have you had favorable encounters with the bougainvillea?

In Florida and looking for growing and gardening information? Visit the bougainvillea page from the University of Florida publication, Gardening Solutions.

