Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A

Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.

If getting away from the hub-bub is what you're looking for, this is your beach. From Orlando it's a drive of a little over an hour northeast. From Jacksonville, it's about the same distance due south.

Flagler Beach, Florida JoAnn Ryan

Whenever I visit this area, I've just been in complete love with the slower pace and small town vibe. I've also thoroughly enjoyed the warm tropical sun and running my hands though the soft sand on the beach. I love making sand castles and feeling the ocean water seep in around my toes. I love beach chairs and beach umbrellas. Relaxing, eating, sipping at a cocktail.

I just love the beach! And I can enjoy it even more here in this quiet spot out of the way of the hustle and bustle of large cities and crowded beaches.

Flagler Beach, Florida JoAnn Ryan

Flagler Beach is located along infamous State Road A1A, and just off of U.S. Highway 1, which is a lovely drive as well. Given the time and the inclination, the combo of A1A and Highway 1 can be taken from the northern border of the Florida/Georgia line all the way down to The Keys. It will take you through Miami Beach, Palm Beach, Melbourne, Daytona and all the lovely nooks and crannies in between.

I've been to many of the beaches along this stretch, and I have to say that Flagler Beach and Melbourne Beach are my two favorite. However, there's really no beach in Florida that I've been to that could be described as bad. Only good, great and best.

Interstate 95 also runs parallel in order to make the trip a little faster though, roughly six or seven hours.

Either way, there are so many places to get great food, visit quaint shops and join the nightlife, if that's your thing. One of my favorite pizza places in Florida is in Melbourne, Napoli Pizza, although for nightlife Daytona, Cocoa, Miami Beach and The Keys are of course the best places to hang out.

Have you been to Flagler Beach? Have you driven U.S. Highway 1 or State Road A1A? Did you love it?