Glendale Qdoba suspects hid in ceiling, police say

Two suspects in the attempted armed robbery of a Qdoba restaurant in Glendale, Wisconsin, hid in a ceiling when police arrived, Glendale police said in a press release.

According to a news release from the Glendale Police Department, on Monday March 13, 2023, at about 10:43 p.m., Glendale officers were dispatched to the Qdoba restaurant at 510 W. Silver Spring Drive for a “report of an armed robbery in progress.”

They “quickly responded to the area,” the release says. It says that all of the employees “were able to escape and flee the building.”

The employees told police that the two suspects were still in the restaurant, the police news release said.

“The suspects tried to exit the restaurant, but officers had already taken up positions at both the front and rear doors preventing them from exiting,” the release said.

“Officers tactically entered the restaurant to attempt to arrest the suspects but found that they had climbed up into the ceiling, above the kitchen area and were refusing to come down. A stand-off ensued, during which time officers were actively negotiating with them to surrender," the release says.

At approximately 1:35 a.m., the suspects “were seen breaking through drywall into the adjacent vacant unit. Officers entered that unit and took both suspects into custody without incident.”

According to the Glendale police news release, the first suspect was an 18-year-old male and the second suspect was a 16-year-old female. Both suspects were Milwaukee residents, according to the release, and “charges of robbery, false imprisonment and resisting arrest will be sought against both suspects,” police wrote in the news release, which they posted to their Facebook page on March 13, 2023.