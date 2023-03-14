Minneapolis Target store is closing soon

A Target store in Uptown Minneapolis, Minnesota, is closing, the retailer has announced.

The store in question will shut its doors on May 13, 2023, a Target spokesperson confirmed to KTSP-TV.

Target told the television station that it did not take the decision to close the location "lightly" bur rather made the call “after multiple years of trying to improve performance.”

Target. Photo by Daniel ODonnell on Unsplash

KTSP-TV reported that 45 employees will be offered other Target jobs.

"To the guests who shopped with us at Uptown, we appreciate you shopping with us and hope you'll continue to visit us at another location close to you," spokesman Joshua Thomas told CBS News. "We remain committed to the Minneapolis metro area, including the more than 50 stores we operate in the metro area."

CBS reported that an arson occurred at the location earlier in 2023. The affected Target is located at Lake and Lagoon and is a Target Express store, CBS reported. According to Fox9, the store, which opened in 2017, provided residents with access to groceries, among other items. The store was 22,000 square feet in size, according to Fox9.

The news follows the closure of multiple Walmart stores in states throughout the Midwest.

Target is also opening some stores throughout the country. You can find a list of opening stores on its website.

However, a Target in a second state is also scheduled to close.

Target is also closing a location in the center city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Business Journal cited "declining performance" as the reason for that store's closing.