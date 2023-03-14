Aaron Rodgers talks to podcaster about 'self-love,' future

Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers told a podcaster, "stay tuned" when he asked about his future with the Wisconsin team.

Rodgers' spoke with former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall for his "I Am Athlete" podcast. The interview ran on YouTube on March 12, 2023.

"Stay tuned," Rodgers said to Marshall in the podcast. When Marshall pressed the QB and asked how long fans would have to wait, Rodgers added: "I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit on all this."

A football. Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Although Rodgers may be headed to the New York Jets, as of March 13, 2023, no trade had been confirmed, according to a tweet from NFL Network journalist Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers also spoke to Marshall about self-love.

"It starts with self-love when you figure out how to give yourself that unconditional love," he said of his current mindset on life.

Rodgers said that he became "introspective about how i wanted to show up in the world," attributing that to "plant medicine" that "has allowed me to open some of those dimensions in myself."

Rodgers said that he now feels "disassociated from needing to always set the record straight."

He told Marshall that "the ego wants to be like. 'Oh, you're wrong. You don't know what you're talking about. The peace of mind allows you to not care that much about that."

Rodgers added to the podcaster, "It's not that we don't care about what people say. It's which people."

He said he cares about the opinions of "the people in my inner circle. The people I love and care about."

Rodgers continued, "I have nothing but love and appreciation for more people.: He said, "My focus is working on me."