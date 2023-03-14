Chick-fil-A is coming to Milwaukee's south side

Chick-fil-A is opening a new restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2701 W. Morgan Ave. will be the “first location in a city neighborhood for the company,” Urban Milwaukee reported, although the chicken chain does have a stand in the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena in downtown Milwaukee as well as restaurants in suburban Milwaukee communities.

The new Chick-fil-A will be located in the building occupied by Zebb’s Family Restaurant, Urban Milwaukee reported.

Chick-fil-A Photo by Brad on Unsplash

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service,” Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in a statement, according to Urban Milwaukee. “We would very much like to have more restaurants in the Milwaukee area, but we have no new locations to confirm at this time.”

According to the Chick-fil-A website, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. "is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality."

"Represented by more than 170,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada," the website says. "The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.:

Among other locations, there are Chick-fil-A restaurants in Glendale, Greendale, and West Allis, according to the Chick-fil-A restaurant locator.

In October 2022, Chick-fil-A opened a "Drive-Thru Only location" to serve "the greater Milwaukee community," according to a Chick-fil-A news release. That restaurant is located in Glendale, a suburb that is adjacent to Milwaukee.

"Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Ryan Clopton as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Glendale," that press release said. "This Chick-fil-A location will offer a drive-thru experience that will serve guests and third-party delivery platforms purely from the convenience of their cars."