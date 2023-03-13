Beach app allows people to track parking, weather

A beach app founded in January 2022 by a female entrepreneur allows people to track information about more than 2,000 saltwater beaches throughout the United States.

The beacheo app has had thousands of downloads across iOS and Android devices. Beacheo was founded by Effie Orfanides, a Florida-based journalist and lifelong beach lover, who is originally from Massachusetts.

“I’ve been in the business of helping people for most of my adult life. I was a nanny in college before becoming a journalist. I have always enjoyed providing people with information,” Orfanides said in an interview.

A beach. Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash

“I had the idea to create an all-in-one beach app several years ago. I thought it would be useful to have everything in one place from parking availability to weather. That hasn’t existed until now,” she adds.

Beacheo currently features more than 2,000 saltwater beaches in the United States with more added regularly. In February 2023, beacheo branched into the Caribbean and added more than 200 beaches in Puerto Rico – perfect for locals and travelers alike.

Orfanides said in an interview that it is the only beach app of its kind. Orfanides is planning to give it a major update before beach season 2023.

“One of my favorite things that beacheo offers is information about handicap accessibility. And I’ve just made plans to add in some additional features. Users will soon be able to favorite and save beaches they want to visit in the future. I also want to let people know about red tide, which affects beaches in the Gulf of Mexico and along the eastern seaboard each year,” Orfanides explains.

She said she hopes to expand to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and, eventually, Mexico.

“I think it will be super useful for people who like to cruise,” she said in the interview.

The cruise industry sees more than 13 million travelers per year. As far as beachgoers are concerned, more than 180 million Americans make 2 billion visits to beaches each year .

“Beach apps are few and far between, but I hope that I can offer people something useful. The more I develop it, the better it’s going to become. I’m just starting out,” Orfanides says. As for more apps, she has a couple of ideas in mind.

“I plan to expand the ‘EO’ brand with another app in 2024,” she said.