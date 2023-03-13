'Will Milwaukee go bankrupt?' is topic of upcoming talk

A former state legislator is giving an upcoming talk called “Will Milwaukee Go Bankrupt?” according to the Wisconsin Forum.

The talk will be given by former state Rep. Dale Kooyenga, who is also a certified public accountant.

It was announced on the website of The Wisconsin Forum. The talk by Kooyenga will be held on March 16, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Dale Kooyenga is the embodiment of a Citizen-Soldier and Citizen-Legislator. Dale has been part of the business community for over two decades serving in a variety of CFO roles and other positions as a Certified Public Accountant,” the biography for Kooyenga reads.

“He served in the Wisconsin State Assembly for 4 terms and the Wisconsin State Senate for 4 years. He was a consistent advocate for tax reform, free markets, and government transparency. Dale also has served 18 years in the US Army Reserve, is the recipient of the Bronze Star for service in Iraq, and is currently serving at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel,” the event page reads.

What is the Forum? Its website says, "The Forum was founded in 1965 by some of Milwaukee’s Industrial leaders, which included Chet W. Anderson – Employers Association (now MRA), Robert W. Baird – Marine Bank, William H. Brady – W.H. Brady Co. (now Brady Corporation), Harold Falk – Falk Corporation, Burleigh Jacobs – Grede Foundries, William Law – Cudahy Tanning and James Wright – Badger Meter."

It reads, "The founders of the Wisconsin Forum were determined that an intellectual approach to free market economic principles was needed to serve our community. Their goal for this group was to bring intellectually stimulating speakers to our community in an effort to strengthen our ability to defend and promote the economic principles that have made this nation great."

The venue for the Kooyenga event is Milwaukee Yacht Club, 1700 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the website says.