Oconomowoc shopping deals offered at Shamrock Stroll event

A "Shamrock Stroll" event will be coming to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on March 16, 2023. During it, 25 local businesses will be offering specials, according to the Downtown Oconomowoc group.

"Mark your calendars for the shopping event of spring!!" a Facebook post from Downtown Oconomowoc reads.

"Over 25 participating businesses are looking forward to hosting you with shopping, specials, dinner and drinks!! Plus every purchase enters you in a drawing for a $100 Downtown Oconomowoc Gift Certificate," the post says.

On March 10, 2023, the page wrote, Less than a week away!! Join us Thursday for some shamrockin’, sipping, shopping and fun!!"

The Shamrock Stroll is March 16, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the announcement says. It reads, "Join us for a little pre St. Patty's Day fun. Shopping, dinner and drinks at all these favorite downtown businesses!"

The announcement lists a number of local businesses that are participating in the downtown Oconomowoc event.

On Facebook, Downtown Oconomowoc created an event page to advertise the event, and 1,800 people indicated that they are interested in going. The event is the day before St. Patrick's Day, and it is one of a series of events held in downtown Oconomowoc to boost support for local businesses as well as to increase the sense of community in the Wisconsin city.

"The Downtown Oconomowoc Business District's main focus is providing the Lake Country Area with many dining, shopping, services and nightlife options for your enjoyment," the website says.