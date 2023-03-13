Grafton police slam 'misinformation' over Costco disturbance

Village of Grafton police are slamming “misinformation” that they say is circulating on a social media page about a disturbance at Costco that started over a shopping cart.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the Wisconsin police agency wrote that “misinformation is being circulated” on a social media page “about an incident that occurred this morning at Costco in Grafton. This post is meant to provide the facts.”

According to the police news release, which was issued on March 12, 2023, officers “responded to Costco about a disturbance in the parking lot. The caller reported that a man armed with a handgun threatened him in the parking lot. The victim alleged the suspect backed into his shopping cart while he was parking.”

Costco. Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash

“The victim allegedly contacted the suspect while the suspect was still in the vehicle and the two began yelling at one another,” the Grafton police release says. “The suspect reached into the center console and displayed a handgun. The victim walked away and called the police, and the suspect walked into Costco.”

Grafton officers “located the suspect inside the store and detained him without incident. The man was arrested and transported to jail, where he was booked and released pending charges of disorderly conduct while armed. He is a concealed carry license holder,” the release says.

“The man never brandished the gun inside Costco,” Grafton police wrote. "The argument occurred outside in the parking lot."

Residents weighed in on the department's Facebook page.

"Wow! More crazy stuff happening in Grafton!" wrote one.