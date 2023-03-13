Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023

An Aldi store in Lower Burrell, in the Pittsburgh area, is closing its doors on March 21, 2023.

Lower Burrell is located in Pennsylvania not far from downtown Pittsburgh.

However, the Aldi will be replaced by a new store in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, according to TribLive. The newspaper reported that the new store will open two days after the Lower Burrell facility closes. The two communities are about four miles apart.

Aldi. Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

According to TribLive, the new Aldi will be located on the site of a former Kmart store.

“We can confirm we are planning to relocate the Aldi store located in Lower Burrell to New Kensington by the end of this year,” said J.R. Perry, vice president of Aldi’s Saxonburg Division, to TribLive.

The Business Journals reported that the Aldi store in Lower Burrell is located in the Crossroads Plaza at 2515 Leechburg Rd. The news site described the old store as "relocating" to the New Kensington location.

Aldi employs thousands of people throughout the United States.

"In 1961, the Albrecht Family founded the world’s first discount grocery store in Germany. 16 years later in 1976, we opened our first Aldi store in Iowa. Today, with our Aldi headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, we have grown to more than 2,000 stores across 36 states with over 25,000 employees," Aldi's website explains on its history page.

The Aldi store's closing is part of a string of store closures nationwide, including the closure of multiple Walmart locations. However, unlike the Aldi store, in those cases, the stores are not relocating to other locations.