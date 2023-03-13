Pittsburgh, PA

Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023

JM McBride

An Aldi store in Lower Burrell, in the Pittsburgh area, is closing its doors on March 21, 2023.

Lower Burrell is located in Pennsylvania not far from downtown Pittsburgh.

However, the Aldi will be replaced by a new store in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, according to TribLive. The newspaper reported that the new store will open two days after the Lower Burrell facility closes. The two communities are about four miles apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404og4_0lGlJNa700
Aldi.Photo byMarques ThomasonUnsplash

According to TribLive, the new Aldi will be located on the site of a former Kmart store.

“We can confirm we are planning to relocate the Aldi store located in Lower Burrell to New Kensington by the end of this year,” said J.R. Perry, vice president of Aldi’s Saxonburg Division, to TribLive.

The Business Journals reported that the Aldi store in Lower Burrell is located in the Crossroads Plaza at 2515 Leechburg Rd. The news site described the old store as "relocating" to the New Kensington location.

Aldi employs thousands of people throughout the United States.

"In 1961, the Albrecht Family founded the world’s first discount grocery store in Germany. 16 years later in 1976, we opened our first Aldi store in Iowa. Today, with our Aldi headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, we have grown to more than 2,000 stores across 36 states with over 25,000 employees," Aldi's website explains on its history page.

The Aldi store's closing is part of a string of store closures nationwide, including the closure of multiple Walmart locations. However, unlike the Aldi store, in those cases, the stores are not relocating to other locations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# aldi# store closing# pittsburgh# pennsylvania# lower burrell

Comments / 18

Published by

Award-winning journalist and journalism educator for more than 25 years.

Oconomowoc, WI
657 followers

More from JM McBride

Bill would guarantee all teachers $60,000 minimum pay

A new bill proposed in Congress would create a minimum national pay for teachers of $60,000 a year. The bill was proposed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “As school districts across the country report serious staffing shortages largely due to unprecedented levels of stress, burnout, and low pay, Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Thursday introduced essential legislation to begin to address the major teacher pay crisis in America and ensure that all public school teachers earn a livable and competitive wage that is at least $60,000 a year and increases over the course of their career,” the Marj 9, 2023, news release, issued by Sanders’ office says.

Read full story
10 comments
Washington, DC

Target stores closing in Washington D.C. metro area due to 'declining foot traffic'

Two Target stores in the Washington D.C. area are closing. The Target store closures are part of a string nationwide. Target stores are also closing in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The Target stores that are closing in the Washington D.C. area are:

Read full story
1 comments

WWII pilot who was unknown soldier is identified, brought home

A World War II pilot who was originally buried overseas as an unknown soldier has been identified by The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) as U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. John F. Minogue, 24, of Richfield, California.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana rep switches parties, giving Republicans 'supermajority'

State Representative Francis Thompson, a lifelong Democrat, switched parties on March 17, 2023, becoming a Republican, and giving the Republican Party a “supermajority” in the state Legislature.

Read full story
4 comments
Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc High School says police were called to school

Police were called to the Oconomowoc High School main campus on March 17, 2023, for a "situation" that occurred "in a public location." According to a statement sent to Oconomowoc High School families on March 17, 2023, there was a “police presence at OHS main campus today during lunch time that was witnessed by students.”

Read full story
Mountain View, CA

Man caught peeping in Mountain View Panera restroom, police say

Mountain View police are still seeking victims of a man they say peeped inside the local Panera Bread women’s restroom. “We wanted to provide an update in a case where a man was arrested after he was caught by a victim peeping in the Mountain View Panera Bread women’s restroom,” Mountain View police wrote in a March 16, 2023, press release.

Read full story
Bibb County, GA

Man who struck Bibb County pedestrian was 'test driving' vehicle, sheriff says

Authorities are seeking a driver who struck a woman who was walking on Rocky Creek Road in Bibb County, Georgia. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia, the woman died, and it's alleged that the driver was test driving the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash..

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

No plastic bags for Oregon Walmart customers anymore

Walmart stores in Oregon aren't going to offer customers plastic or paper bags for free anymore, the company has announced in a press release.. “Eliminating single-use bags aligns our stores with the Oregon values of a sustainable community,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability, in a press release published by The Observer.

Read full story
30 comments
Madison, WI

City of Madison seeks local artwork for utility boxes

The City of Madison is seeking artists to paint utility boxes as part of its Utility Box Art program. Applications are due on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, according to a statement from the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Brown County, WI

Brown County residents urged by city to clean up yards

Brown County residents are encouraged to clean up their yards so they look good in aerial photos used for mapping the area, according to a statement from the City of Green Bay.

Read full story
3 comments
Glendale, WI

Glendale Qdoba suspects hid in ceiling, police say

Two suspects in the attempted armed robbery of a Qdoba restaurant in Glendale, Wisconsin, hid in a ceiling when police arrived, Glendale police said in a press release. According to a news release from the Glendale Police Department, on Monday March 13, 2023, at about 10:43 p.m., Glendale officers were dispatched to the Qdoba restaurant at 510 W. Silver Spring Drive for a “report of an armed robbery in progress.”

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Target store is closing soon

A Target store in Uptown Minneapolis, Minnesota, is closing, the retailer has announced. The store in question will shut its doors on May 13, 2023, a Target spokesperson confirmed to KTSP-TV.

Read full story
6 comments
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers talks to podcaster about 'self-love,' future

Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers told a podcaster, "stay tuned" when he asked about his future with the Wisconsin team. Rodgers' spoke with former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall for his "I Am Athlete" podcast. The interview ran on YouTube on March 12, 2023.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Chick-fil-A is coming to Milwaukee's south side

Chick-fil-A is opening a new restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2701 W. Morgan Ave. will be the “first location in a city neighborhood for the company,” Urban Milwaukee reported, although the chicken chain does have a stand in the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena in downtown Milwaukee as well as restaurants in suburban Milwaukee communities.

Read full story
1 comments

Beach app allows people to track parking, weather

A beach app founded in January 2022 by a female entrepreneur allows people to track information about more than 2,000 saltwater beaches throughout the United States. The beacheo app has had thousands of downloads across iOS and Android devices. Beacheo was founded by Effie Orfanides, a Florida-based journalist and lifelong beach lover, who is originally from Massachusetts.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

'Will Milwaukee go bankrupt?' is topic of upcoming talk

A former state legislator is giving an upcoming talk called “Will Milwaukee Go Bankrupt?” according to the Wisconsin Forum. The talk will be given by former state Rep. Dale Kooyenga, who is also a certified public accountant.

Read full story
19 comments
Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc shopping deals offered at Shamrock Stroll event

A "Shamrock Stroll" event will be coming to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on March 16, 2023. During it, 25 local businesses will be offering specials, according to the Downtown Oconomowoc group.

Read full story
Grafton, WI

Grafton police slam 'misinformation' over Costco disturbance

Village of Grafton police are slamming “misinformation” that they say is circulating on a social media page about a disturbance at Costco that started over a shopping cart.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

CEO is 'beyond disappointed' to close Portland grocery stores

Green Zebra, which describes itself as a “Portland-based healthy convenience store with three locations,” is closing its Portland stores on March 31, 2023. The chain announced the closures in a press release on March 7, 2023.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy