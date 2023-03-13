CEO is 'beyond disappointed' to close Portland grocery stores

Green Zebra, which describes itself as a “Portland-based healthy convenience store with three locations,” is closing its Portland stores on March 31, 2023.

The chain announced the closures in a press release on March 7, 2023.

“Since being founded in 2013, Green Zebra has sought to redefine what it means to be a convenience store in America," the press release, issued on the Green Zebra website, says.

"Instead of selling cigarettes, lottery tickets and jumbo-sized sugary drinks like most convenience stores, Green Zebra offered customers made-from-scratch grab-and-go meals, a full service coffee bar, kombucha Zlurpees, locally sourced meat, produce and groceries along with the best local beer selection in Oregon,”

“In addition, Green Zebra supported its staff with fair wage jobs, increasing their internal minimum wage seven times in their 10 year history and offering affordable health insurance for all staff and their dependents,” the release says.

Healthy food. Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash

“We have been holding on by a thread since the pandemic started and have been in austerity mode since then,” said Lisa Sedlar, Green Zebra Founder and CEO in the news release.

“We experienced nine straight quarters of increases to our cost of goods, packaging, fuel, insurance, taxes, freight charges and well, pretty much everything. Combine that with supply chain and staffing shortages and razor thin grocery margins, we just couldn’t overcome all the obstacles. We definitely gave it our all and fought the good fight. We are thankful for the opportunity to have been in service to our community,” she said.

“I want to express my deep gratitude and love for our truly awesome team members, loyal customers, vendor friends, landlords, investors and everyone who has helped us along the way. It has been a great honor to serve our local community over the last 10 years, and we’re beyond disappointed that we were unable to overcome the challenges presented by the global pandemic and current economic conditions,” Sedlar added in the release.

“It was a real honor to have been a partner with Green Zebra Grocery since their grand opening back in 2013 and for all the years since,” said Cody Goldberg, Founder of Harper’s Playground, in the release. “The Green Zebra team were like family to us and their presence in the neighborhood made the community stronger and more connected. We are thankful for their leadership and good deeds.”