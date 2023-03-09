City of La Crosse declares 'snow emergency' as storm moves in

The City of La Crosse has announced a snow emergency that begins on March 9, 2023.

“Snow Emergency Issued,” reads a news release issued by the Wisconsin city. “Alert Begins March 9 at 6 p.m.”

The City of La Crosse Street Department “has issued a snow emergency effective for Thursday, March 9, 2023 beginning at 6 p.m.,” the release continues.

A snowplow. Photo by kim giseok on Unsplash

“The 48-hour clock will officially begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023. The snow emergency will expire on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 6 p.m.. The termination of the snow emergency may be extended or canceled as needed. Alternate side parking will be in effect during this time.”

The city's website offers different ways for residents to find out when snow emergencies are declared in La Crosse.

Multiple Wisconsin cities were declaring snow emergency that affect parking restrictions on March 9, 2023.

The City of La Crosse also has parking information on its website.

You can find forecast information on the website of the National Weather Service, which has a page for La Crosse.

On the afternoon of March 9, 2023, the National Weather Service's La Crosse office reported, " While road conditions are good at the moment, we are seeing snow start to move in from the southwest. Parts of northeast Iowa will be the first to see impacts, but the snow will fill in across most areas as the day wears on."

The National Weather Service says, " A winter storm will bring snow to the region today through tonight with several inches of accumulation expected. The snow starts to spread across northeast Iowa late this morning, extending north and east across southeast Minnesota and southwest to western Wisconsin in the afternoon. The snow persists through tonight, exiting east early Friday morning."

"Currently, higher snowfall amounts are favored south of Interstate 94. However, any shift in storm track could result in a subsequent shift of how much falls, and where."