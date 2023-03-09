City of Beloit declares 'snow emergency,' warns about parking rules

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency that is starting on the afternoon of March 9, 2023.

According to a press release issued by the City of Beloit Police Department, the snow emergency will start on 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and end on 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023.

“Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance,” the release says.

A tow truck. Photo by Juup Schram on Unsplash

“Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot (listed below). The Beloit Police Department and/or Code Enforcement will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense,” according to the release.

The release notes that residents “are also reminded to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.”

A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website.

The following locations are designated emergency parking, according to the police:

• Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

• Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

• Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

• Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

• Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

• Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

• Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

• Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

• Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

• West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

• Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

“Residents are encouraged to stay home and make only necessary travel with extreme caution,” the release says. Residents can register for email or text alerts for snow emergencies.