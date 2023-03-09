City of Janesville declares 'winter weather emergency'

The City of Janesville is declaring a “winter weather emergency” that is starting on the afternoon of March 9, 2023, due to expected snowfall.

The Wisconsin city “has declared a Winter Weather Emergency beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9,” a news release from the City of Janesville says.

"Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. The Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin."

Snowfall. Photo by Gabriel Alenius on Unsplash

The city says the snow will affect parking rules.

“This declaration means that community members must remove all parked vehicles from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete. To ensure you do not receive a parking ticket, please move all vehicles before 4 p.m. and keep them off City streets until 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 11,” the city noted.

“Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast to begin Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday morning. City crews will maintain main and arterial streets throughout the snowfall, while all other roads will be plowed after the snowfall,” the press release says.

More information is available on the city's website.

"The best place to park during a winter weather emergency is in your garage or driveway. If you are unable to park in a driveway or garage, parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency," the city wrote.

The following municipal parking lots are available downtown, according to the city:

"Please ensure that vehicles are removed from parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow for City crews to clear the lots of snow and ice," the city wrote.