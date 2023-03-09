City of Madison warns of 'slushy and greasy roadways'

The City of Madison is warning residents of “slushy” and “greasy” roadways due to snowfall expected to start on March 9, 2023.

“It's Thursday, so it must be snowing. Streets Division plows will be on the main thoroughfares once the storm begins this afternoon,” the City of Madison wrote in a news release on its Facebook page.

“Travelers should expect slushy and slippery road conditions starting this evening lasting into Friday morning.”

Snowy roads. Photo by Ozgu Ozden on Unsplash

According to the city, The Streets Division “will be publishing a snowplowing update early Friday morning announcing if a citywide plowing will occur. And there will be a release providing an update regarding the status of trash and recycling pickup and drop-off site availability.”

Both of these will occur by 6:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the city wrote.

On March 9, “the storm is expected to arrive this afternoon and last on through the night. Once it begins, 32 plows will be dispatched to maintain the salt routes,” the City of Madison wrote.

“Crews will be plowing and applying salt to these main thoroughfares. They will be circling through these routes for the duration of the storm. Like many of the storms we've seen this winter, the snow is expected to be very wet dense at first.”

“With elevated pavement temperatures, there will be some melting as the snow falls. Even though the snow may become less moisture-laden as the storm continues, the combination of wet falling snow plus warm pavement creates slushy and greasy roadways that can be very slippery,” the city warned.

“Residential areas that are not part of the salt route network of streets should be expected to be snow-covered and slick as well,” the city wrote. “All roadway users should use caution on their travels tonight and also tomorrow morning. Be slow. Be patient. Anticipate your turns and stops so you do not slide. And do not follow vehicles too closely.”