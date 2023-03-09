Out-of-control car crashes on Milwaukee County interstate

A driver crashed her vehicle on the Interstate and was assisted by passersby, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Department.

On March 7, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies "responded to the northbound lanes of I-41/I-94 between Seven Mile Rd. and Elm Rd. for a motor vehicle accident," the release says.

An interstate. Photo by Engin Yapici on Unsplash

" Deputies learned a vehicle had struck the concrete median divider several times before crossing all lanes of traffic and coming to rest on the shoulder of the interstate near Elm Rd. in Milwaukee County."

When deputies arrived on-scene, "Good Samaritans were providing medical assistance to the operator of the vehicle who was unconscious," the release says.

"Deputies quickly assessed the operator and found her to be showing signs and symptoms of a drug overdose. They quickly deployed a dose of Narcan, followed by a second dose of Narcan. Deputies were able to revive her, and she suffered no injuries from the accident. Thankfully, no other bystanders or motorists were injured," the release says.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Narcan "is a potentially lifesaving medication that helps to reverse the effects of opioids in just minutes. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is committed to utilizing this life-saving medication and all personnel on the agency are trained in its use and are equipped to deploy it within seconds of arrival to a scene."

The driver was a 25-year-old woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to the Sheriff's Department, who was "was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense, Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic – Repeat Offender, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and also issued several traffic-related citations. She is currently being held at the Racine County Jail with a cash bond of $5,150.00," the Sheriff's Department says.

“One of our most important missions is to combat the dangerous distribution and use of illegal drugs. Sometimes we fight this fight through arresting drug dealers; sometimes we provide information about the dangers of this poison; and sometimes we save lives using Narcan – which our agency has successfully done dozens of times," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release. "In this case, the operator made a choice to endanger the lives of those around her by engaging in illegal behavior while operating a vehicle.”