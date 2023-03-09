City of West Allis declares 'major snow emergency'

The City of West Allis, Wisconsin, is declaring a “major snow emergency” starting the evening of March 9, 2023.

“Due to the recent snow forecast for our area, we will be declaring a major snow emergency starting Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m. and concluding on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m. By declaring a snow emergency, all parking is prohibited on major emergency thoroughfares for the duration of the emergency,” the city wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

A snowfall. Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash

“Please keep in mind the City has 47 pieces of equipment for snow removal operations and that plow crews first focus on the emergency thoroughfares and then the residential areas next. Near the end of the storm, a full plow operation will be started approximately at 3 a.m. Friday morning, that will address all residential streets, alleys, sidewalks, safety islands, etc.,” the city noted.

The city explained that parking rules are changing as a result.

“During a MAJOR snow emergency, here's what changes from normal parking rules: “No parking on either side of main thoroughfares. This keeps important roads clear for emergency vehicles, buses, and others,” the city noted.

On all other streets:

- "Park on the even side of the street from midnight to 3 p.m. if the previous day was an even-numbered date.

- Park on the odd side of the street from midnight to 3 p.m. if the previous day was an odd-number date.

- The day after the emergency, between 3 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., normal parking rules apply. During these hours, there is no requirement to park on any particular side."

An easy way to think about it is this: Our City plows have to clear both sides of the street. Residents and visitors make it easier for plows to come through when we stay on one side of the street, and then the other.

The snow emergency will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

The city noted that major snow emergencies may last “a few days after it stops snowing. This is to ensure the City can clear the streets as much as possible. We understand this is an inconvenience, but by adding on a couple of extra days, we can keep streets wider and keep more parking spots available throughout the winter. “

They said that residents should “make sure to comply with any ‘NO PARKING’ signs, whether permanent or temporary. Any illegally parked vehicles can be towed without notice, so it's very important to keep these regulations in mind!”

According to the city, “Garbage and recycling scheduled for pick up on Friday is cancelled and will be collected on Saturday. Please try to keep the area around your carts clear of snow and accessible to our Public Works crews. The municipal yard drop-off site will also be closed Friday, March 10.”

More information can be found on the city's website.