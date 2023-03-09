Marshfield clinic CEO says reducing staff 'is always painful'

JM McBride

The Marshfield Clinic Health System, Inc., has announced plans to lay off 222 employees in Wisconsin and more throughout the United States.

Terri Newmier, chief human resources officer for the system, announced the layoffs in a March 1, 2023, letter to the State of Wisconsin’s Bureau of Workforce Training in the Department of Workforce Development.

The letter is titled, “Announcement of Planned Action.”

The letter says that, in accordance with state law, the system had “hereby given of our intent to displace 222 workers, located within the State of Wisconsin. The anticipated layoff date will be May 19, 2023.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2o82_0lDIM7MD00
A stethoscopePhoto byDerek FinchonUnsplash

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the health care system is laying off a total of 346 employees throughout the United States. That includes the 222 jobs in Wisconsin.

In a statement to WPR, Marshfield Clinic CEO Susan Turney said the system is "not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges" facing the health care industry.

"Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization," Turney said to WPR. "We are committed to supporting all affected employees with resources and services to aid them in their transition, including assistance searching for other roles within the Health System."

The clinic noted in its letter to the state of Wisconsin: “All affected employees will be notified between March 1, 2023 and March 15, 2023 of these reductions in force. This planned action is expected to be permanent.”

The letter included a list of the position titles, and number of employees affected by this layoff.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marshfield# wisconsin# healthcare# layoffs# jobs

Comments / 9

Published by

Award-winning journalist and journalism educator for more than 25 years.

Oconomowoc, WI
595 followers

More from JM McBride

Milwaukee, WI

Chick-fil-A is coming to Milwaukee's south side

Chick-fil-A is opening a new restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2701 W. Morgan Ave. will be the “first location in a city neighborhood for the company,” Urban Milwaukee reported, although the chicken chain does have a stand in the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena in downtown Milwaukee as well as restaurants in suburban Milwaukee communities.

Read full story

Beach app allows people to track parking, weather

A beach app founded in January 2022 by a female entrepreneur allows people to track information about more than 2,000 saltwater beaches throughout the United States. The beacheo app has had thousands of downloads across iOS and Android devices. Beacheo was founded by Effie Orfanides, a Florida-based journalist and lifelong beach lover, who is originally from Massachusetts.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

'Will Milwaukee go bankrupt?' is topic of upcoming talk

A former state legislator is giving an upcoming talk called “Will Milwaukee Go Bankrupt?” according to the Wisconsin Forum. The talk will be given by former state Rep. Dale Kooyenga, who is also a certified public accountant.

Read full story
17 comments
Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc shopping deals offered at Shamrock Stroll event

A "Shamrock Stroll" event will be coming to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on March 16, 2023. During it, 25 local businesses will be offering specials, according to the Downtown Oconomowoc group.

Read full story
Grafton, WI

Grafton police slam 'misinformation' over Costco disturbance

Village of Grafton police are slamming “misinformation” that they say is circulating on a social media page about a disturbance at Costco that started over a shopping cart.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023

An Aldi store in Lower Burrell, in the Pittsburgh area, is closing its doors on March 21, 2023. Lower Burrell is located in Pennsylvania not far from downtown Pittsburgh. However, the Aldi will be replaced by a new store in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, according to TribLive. The newspaper reported that the new store will open two days after the Lower Burrell facility closes. The two communities are about four miles apart.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

CEO is 'beyond disappointed' to close Portland grocery stores

Green Zebra, which describes itself as a “Portland-based healthy convenience store with three locations,” is closing its Portland stores on March 31, 2023. The chain announced the closures in a press release on March 7, 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Oconomowoc, WI

Fiesta Cancun restaurant catches fire in Oconomowoc

A fire broke out at the Fiesta Cancun restaurant in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, according to the Western Lakes Fire Department. Deputy Chief Brad Ingersoll released a statement about the restaurant fire. According to his statement, fire personnel evacuated residents from upper level apartments, and one family was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the hospital. A roof partially collapsed.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Madison artists can get $5,000 arts grants

The City of Madison is offering $1,000 to $5,000 arts grants to “provide support for projects that enrich the cultural landscape of the city," according to a statement on its website.

Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin public can weigh in on lake trout population

The Wisconsin public can weigh in at a public hearing on the Lake Michigan lake trout population. Although the hearing will be in-person in Cleveland, Wisconsin, the public may also attend by zoom, a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland's mayor fires back at criticism over Walmart closing

Portland's mayor has fired back at criticism from the Texas governor over the closing of Portland's last two Walmart stores, which are shutting their doors on March 24, 2023.

Read full story
36 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas college students can get paid fish and game internships

Arkansas college students have an opportunity to be considered for a paid summer internship with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “Arkansas college students have less than a month to get their applications in if they want to be considered for one of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s paid summer internships,” the Commission says on its website.

Read full story
La Crosse, WI

City of La Crosse declares 'snow emergency' as storm moves in

The City of La Crosse has announced a snow emergency that begins on March 9, 2023. “Snow Emergency Issued,” reads a news release issued by the Wisconsin city. “Alert Begins March 9 at 6 p.m.”

Read full story
Beloit, WI

City of Beloit declares 'snow emergency,' warns about parking rules

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency that is starting on the afternoon of March 9, 2023. According to a press release issued by the City of Beloit Police Department, the snow emergency will start on 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and end on 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023.

Read full story
Janesville, WI

City of Janesville declares 'winter weather emergency'

The City of Janesville is declaring a “winter weather emergency” that is starting on the afternoon of March 9, 2023, due to expected snowfall. The Wisconsin city “has declared a Winter Weather Emergency beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9,” a news release from the City of Janesville says.

Read full story
Madison, WI

City of Madison warns of 'slushy and greasy roadways'

The City of Madison is warning residents of “slushy” and “greasy” roadways due to snowfall expected to start on March 9, 2023. “It's Thursday, so it must be snowing. Streets Division plows will be on the main thoroughfares once the storm begins this afternoon,” the City of Madison wrote in a news release on its Facebook page.

Read full story
Milwaukee County, WI

Out-of-control car crashes on Milwaukee County interstate

A driver crashed her vehicle on the Interstate and was assisted by passersby, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Department. On March 7, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies "responded to the northbound lanes of I-41/I-94 between Seven Mile Rd. and Elm Rd. for a motor vehicle accident," the release says.

Read full story
5 comments
West Allis, WI

City of West Allis declares 'major snow emergency'

The City of West Allis, Wisconsin, is declaring a “major snow emergency” starting the evening of March 9, 2023. “Due to the recent snow forecast for our area, we will be declaring a major snow emergency starting Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m. and concluding on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m. By declaring a snow emergency, all parking is prohibited on major emergency thoroughfares for the duration of the emergency,” the city wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

Read full story
New Berlin, WI

Gasoline spill in New Berlin 'no cause for alarm,' officials say

New Berlin, Wisconsin, officials reported that they were responding to a gasoline spill on March 9, 2023. “The New Berlin Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Stormwater Management and Streets Departments are responding to a gasoline spill at a gas station at the intersection of Calhoun and Greenfield in the City of New Berlin,” a press release posted to the Facebook page of the City of New Berlin says.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy