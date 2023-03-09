Marshfield clinic CEO says reducing staff 'is always painful'

The Marshfield Clinic Health System, Inc., has announced plans to lay off 222 employees in Wisconsin and more throughout the United States.

Terri Newmier, chief human resources officer for the system, announced the layoffs in a March 1, 2023, letter to the State of Wisconsin’s Bureau of Workforce Training in the Department of Workforce Development.

The letter is titled, “Announcement of Planned Action.”

The letter says that, in accordance with state law, the system had “hereby given of our intent to displace 222 workers, located within the State of Wisconsin. The anticipated layoff date will be May 19, 2023.”

A stethoscope Photo by Derek Finch on Unsplash

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the health care system is laying off a total of 346 employees throughout the United States. That includes the 222 jobs in Wisconsin.

In a statement to WPR, Marshfield Clinic CEO Susan Turney said the system is "not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges" facing the health care industry.

"Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization," Turney said to WPR. "We are committed to supporting all affected employees with resources and services to aid them in their transition, including assistance searching for other roles within the Health System."

The clinic noted in its letter to the state of Wisconsin: “All affected employees will be notified between March 1, 2023 and March 15, 2023 of these reductions in force. This planned action is expected to be permanent.”

The letter included a list of the position titles, and number of employees affected by this layoff.