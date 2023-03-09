Gasoline spill in New Berlin 'no cause for alarm,' officials say

New Berlin, Wisconsin, officials reported that they were responding to a gasoline spill on March 9, 2023.

“The New Berlin Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Stormwater Management and Streets Departments are responding to a gasoline spill at a gas station at the intersection of Calhoun and Greenfield in the City of New Berlin,” a press release posted to the Facebook page of the City of New Berlin says.

However, police say that residents do not need to worry, even though the gasoline spill ended up in stormwater. “There is currently no known risks to residents and no cause for alarm,” they wrote in the March 9 statement.

Gas pumps. Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash

“The spill reportedly occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on March 8th. It was reported that up to 70 gallons of gasoline was spilled during the transfer from a delivery semi to the underground storage tank. The incident was not reported until approximately 5:00 a.m. on March 9th by nearby residents,” the release said.

“Upon notification of the spill, the City of New Berlin Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Stormwater Management and Streets Departments immediately responded and began to mitigate and contain the area,” the release says.

“It was determined that gasoline has entered the stormwater system into a nearby creek. City agencies are coordinating with the spillers hazardous materials clean-up company to continue the efforts the city initiated this morning. Officials are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public safety,” the release says.

“Nearby residents adjacent to the creek will notice a heavy presence of clean-up specialists (with equipment) working along the creek to continue the efforts the city initiated this morning.”