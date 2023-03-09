Def Leppard tribute concert coming to Waukesha in June

Def Leppard fans may be interested in a new tribute concert to the legendary rock band that is coming to the City of Waukesha this summer.

The concert will be held on June 13, 2023, in Cutler Park, according to a March announcement on the City of Waukesha’s Facebook page.

It is the first tribute concert in Waukesha for 2023.

A concert scene. Photo by Tijs van Leur on Unsplash

“Drumroll please….. The first Tribute Tuesday Concert of 2023 is sure to cause “Hysteria” in Cutler Park as we rock out with Rok Brigade and their tribute to Def Leppard on June 13,” the announcement reads.

“Food and beverage concessions will open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert from 7- 9 p.m," the statement says.

According to the statement, the Def Leppard concert is part of the Tribute Tuesday concert series.

The Tribute Tuesday concert series “is presented by Meijer and the first concert is sponsored by Waukesha Park Foundation.”

The city will announce the July tribute band later in March 2023.

" Head to Cutler Park on the second Tuesday of the month where we feature tribute bands at the Les Paul Performance Center and pay tribute to some legendary musicians! Concessions offered beginning at 5:30 p.m., concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m.," the city's website page for the concert series says.

What is Rok Brigade? The city's website says:

"Rok Brigade is a Def Leppard tribute band formed in the summer of 2018 when six friends, all in well-established working cover bands in the Chicago area came together to pay tribute to one of the most dominant party rock bands of the 1980s."

According to the website, they "wanted to cover their favorite songs from the band’s extensive catalog, focusing primarily on the first six albums. Def Leppard’s infectious melodies, heavy guitars, pounding drums and layered harmonies combine perfectly to give us some of the greatest rock anthems of all time!"

"Big stage props, a dazzling light show, and extra ramps & risers all bring authenticity to the show. Reproducing this live convincingly with great sound, look and energy is what makes Rok Brigade one of the best Def Leppard tribute bands today. Rock with Rok Brigade!" the website continues.