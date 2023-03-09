Albuquerque Walmart closing called 'infuriating' and 'scary'

Officials in Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico want to redevelop the Walmart that is closing its door, with one calling the closure "infuriating" and "scary."

The Walmart is closing on March 10, 2023.

According to a news release from the city, local and state officials "announced they are working to secure resources to acquire the shuttering Walmart store property at 301 San Mateo SE."

“As infuriating and scary as it can be to think of the huge hole thi could leave in our neighborhood, it also presents an opportunity,” City Council President Pat Davis said in the news release. “It allows us to re-imagine how a huge site like can create a new anchor and catalyst for redevelopment. This could include housing options, affordable options to fight the food desert and incentivize redevelopment in a way that meets our health, housing and economic needs.”

Photo by Caique Morais on Unsplash

The Albuquerque Walmart's closing was announced in February. Its closure raises concerns about "limited grocery options in the area," the release says. It notes that many residents use the store "as their primary source for healthy food, fresh produce, and other goods in the area."

The release says they plan to "work with community members to repurpose the site to serve local residents."

State Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and State Representative Janelle Anyanonu have led funding efforts, the release says, "with each securing $1 million in capital outlay from their respective chambers for a total of $2 million."

"State Legislative leaders along with Mayor Tim Keller, City Council President Pat Davis and Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa are advocating for additional redevelopment options for the site near San Mateo and Central," the release notes.

“We’re working hard to bring together community leaders, elected officials and Walmart to create a path forward for this property so that it can be a community asset and provide critical access to food and other essentials for the International District,” said Mayor Tim Keller in the news release. “Investing in a solution that can help fill the void is important and it’s key that it be a community-driven decision on what that ultimately looks like.”

A state legislative act would allow the city to use taxes for redevelopment in projects like the Walmart site.Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, whose District 16 includes the International District, said in the news release that. “Community voice will be key in making the redevelopment of this property a transformative project we all can be proud of."

“While I am disappointed with Walmart's decision to close the only grocery store accessible to many residents, I am encouraged by the cooperation of the Governor, the Mayor, the Legislature, and community activists like my friend Enrique Cardiel, who are working together to turn this unfortunate decision into an opportunity to help make the International District shine,” said Rep. Janelle Anyanonu.

"I am confident that together we will achieve a positive outcome that restores access to food for so many of our neighbors and takes advantage of the location to improve access to other businesses and services."