Green Bay Fire Department shares photos of baby owl rescue

The Green Bay Fire Department is sharing photos of a baby owl rescue.

"It's not every day that you get to help out a family of owls!" the Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page on March 2, 2023.

The act pleased members of the public. "Thank you for caring and modeling yet another kind and compassionate act for young and old alike. You rocked it, GBPD Humane Officer Meaves and Green Bay Metro Fire Dept, #6," wrote Raptor Education Group, Inc. on the department's Facebook page.

Baby owls. Photo by Dave Lowe on Unsplash

"Truck 6 and GBPD Humane Officer Meaves were called this morning to help out some baby owls that had fallen out of a tree," the post reads.

The Fire Department shared a series of photos showing the rescued owlets.

According to the Fire Department, the rescued animals were great horned owlets specifically.

"These great horned owlets had been sitting in the snow for four days and aren't able to fly just yet. Working together, firefighters and Officer Meaves were able to secure a makeshift nest with some hay and get the owls off the ground. Mother owl was still feeding the owlets and stayed close by to supervise fire/police rescue efforts. The owl family was left to reunite in their new nest and live happily ever after!" wrote the Green Bay Fire Department.

What is an "owlet"? According to The Spruce, "An owlet is a young baby owl, typically a recently hatched bird that has not yet developed its full mature plumage and is still dependent on its parents for feeding, care, and security. Owlets do not usually leave the nest for long and cannot completely care for themselves, but as they get older they will explore near the nesting area and may even be found on the ground."