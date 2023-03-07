City of Madison offers some residents $30 off their utility bills

The City of Madison is offering some low-income households a monthly credit on their municipal utility bills, according to a statement posted on its website.

The City of Madison's website says the program started on March 1, 2023.

The application can be found here. This page of the city's website has a chart that explains who is eligible.

"The Madison Customer Assistance Program (MadCAP) is the 1st program of its kind in the state of Wisconsin! Residents who live in low-income households may qualify for a $20 or $30 bill credit to help make utility payments more affordable," the city wrote on its Facebook page on March 6, 2023.

A person reading a utility bill. Photo by Chanhee Lee on Unsplash

On its Facebook page, the city posted a graphic that reads, "Worried about your next municipal services bill? See if you qualify to save $30 off your bill every month!"

"Being able to afford housing is an important issue in Madison," the city explains on its website.

"Paying for housing also means paying for utilities. MadCAP can help reduce utility costs for low-income residents. It uses an approach many energy companies have done for years. MadCAP helps keep Madison more affordable and provides important relief to low-income residents," the website says.

"For example, the average household utility bill is currently $96.50 per month. The MadCAP gives the average eligible households a credit for the cost of 30% or 20% of their monthly bills," it says.

"The MadCAP program credit spreads across all municipal services, including water, sewer, stormwater, urban forestry, resource recovery, and landfill. The credit is automatically applied monthly to customer bills and does not need to be repaid," the website continues.