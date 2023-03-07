Green Bay, WI

City of Green Bay surveys residents on 'clean energy goals'

JM McBride

The City of Green Bay is surveying residents and business owners to find out what they think about its "clean energy goals."

The surveys ask about public transportation, business practices, electric charging stations, and more.

You can access the survey for residents here.

You can find the survey for businesses here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VI0z4_0lA7aFeH00
Electric vehicle charging station.Photo byJesse DonoghoeonUnsplash

The residential survey asks, in part, "In 2021, the City of Green Bay set an overarching goal to use 100% clean energy and be carbon neutral by 2050. What do you think of this goal?"

The survey then asks residents to rate their support for a series of actions, including whether they want the city to "Increase the share of the energy that the community uses that is generated by renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric."

The city asks residents to rate their support for installing "additional electric vehicle charging stations in the city" and increasing "public transportation options and routes," among other statements.

On March 6, 2023, the City of Green Bay reminded readers of the survey on its Facebook page, writing, "Hey Green Bay! We are still collecting feedback about our Energy Plan! Your insights and perspectives are important to us. Thanks in advance for your participation. Every little bit helps!"

The survey for businesses asks whether "transitioning to using renewable energy is important to the company" and "transitioning to using renewable energy is important to the company."

The survey also gathers information from business owners, asking, "What gets in the way of your company saving energy or shifting to using renewable energy?" The business owners are provided with a list of choices in the survey.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# green bay# electric cars# clean energy# green energy# wisconsin

Comments / 0

Published by

Award-winning journalist and journalism educator for more than 25 years.

Oconomowoc, WI
491 followers

More from JM McBride

Arkansas State

Arkansas college students can get paid fish and game internships

Arkansas college students have an opportunity to be considered for a paid summer internship with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “Arkansas college students have less than a month to get their applications in if they want to be considered for one of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s paid summer internships,” the Commission says on its website.

Read full story
La Crosse, WI

City of La Crosse declares 'snow emergency' as storm moves in

The City of La Crosse has announced a snow emergency that begins on March 9, 2023. “Snow Emergency Issued,” reads a news release issued by the Wisconsin city. “Alert Begins March 9 at 6 p.m.”

Read full story
Beloit, WI

City of Beloit declares 'snow emergency,' warns about parking rules

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency that is starting on the afternoon of March 9, 2023. According to a press release issued by the City of Beloit Police Department, the snow emergency will start on 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and end on 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023.

Read full story
Janesville, WI

City of Janesville declares 'winter weather emergency'

The City of Janesville is declaring a “winter weather emergency” that is starting on the afternoon of March 9, 2023, due to expected snowfall. The Wisconsin city “has declared a Winter Weather Emergency beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9,” a news release from the City of Janesville says.

Read full story
Madison, WI

City of Madison warns of 'slushy and greasy roadways'

The City of Madison is warning residents of “slushy” and “greasy” roadways due to snowfall expected to start on March 9, 2023. “It's Thursday, so it must be snowing. Streets Division plows will be on the main thoroughfares once the storm begins this afternoon,” the City of Madison wrote in a news release on its Facebook page.

Read full story
Milwaukee County, WI

Out-of-control car crashes on Milwaukee County interstate

A driver crashed her vehicle on the Interstate and was assisted by passersby, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Department. On March 7, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies "responded to the northbound lanes of I-41/I-94 between Seven Mile Rd. and Elm Rd. for a motor vehicle accident," the release says.

Read full story
3 comments
West Allis, WI

City of West Allis declares 'major snow emergency'

The City of West Allis, Wisconsin, is declaring a “major snow emergency” starting the evening of March 9, 2023. “Due to the recent snow forecast for our area, we will be declaring a major snow emergency starting Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m. and concluding on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m. By declaring a snow emergency, all parking is prohibited on major emergency thoroughfares for the duration of the emergency,” the city wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Marshfield clinic CEO says reducing staff 'is always painful'

The Marshfield Clinic Health System, Inc., has announced plans to lay off 222 employees in Wisconsin and more throughout the United States. Terri Newmier, chief human resources officer for the system, announced the layoffs in a March 1, 2023, letter to the State of Wisconsin’s Bureau of Workforce Training in the Department of Workforce Development.

Read full story
4 comments
New Berlin, WI

Gasoline spill in New Berlin 'no cause for alarm,' officials say

New Berlin, Wisconsin, officials reported that they were responding to a gasoline spill on March 9, 2023. “The New Berlin Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Stormwater Management and Streets Departments are responding to a gasoline spill at a gas station at the intersection of Calhoun and Greenfield in the City of New Berlin,” a press release posted to the Facebook page of the City of New Berlin says.

Read full story
Waukesha, WI

Def Leppard tribute concert coming to Waukesha in June

Def Leppard fans may be interested in a new tribute concert to the legendary rock band that is coming to the City of Waukesha this summer. The concert will be held on June 13, 2023, in Cutler Park, according to a March announcement on the City of Waukesha’s Facebook page.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Walmart closing called 'infuriating' and 'scary'

Officials in Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico want to redevelop the Walmart that is closing its door, with one calling the closure "infuriating" and "scary." The Walmart is closing on March 10, 2023.

Read full story
35 comments

Keto-like diet linked to possible heart disease risk in study

A new study says that the popular Keto-like diet may be linked to an increased risk of heart disease. According to the American College of Cardiology, the research was presented over the weekend of March 4-5, 2023, at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting,

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Fire Department shares photos of baby owl rescue

The Green Bay Fire Department is sharing photos of a baby owl rescue. "It's not every day that you get to help out a family of owls!" the Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page on March 2, 2023.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Amazon closing two high tech stores in New York City

Amazon is closing two high-tech Amazon Go stores in New York City as part of a series of closures throughout the United States. On March 3, 2023, Amazon announced the closures of the stores in New York City, along with stores in Seattle and San Francisco, according to Geek Wire.

Read full story
Oregon State

Walmart stores closing in United States in 2023

Walmart has been closing stores in 2023 in a variety of states. The closures range from Wisconsin to Oregon. Here is a list of the Walmart closures by state. As of March 7, 2023, they numbered 10 stores in six different states and Washington D.C.

Read full story
5 comments
Washington, DC

Walmart Supercenter closing in Washington D.C. called 'devastating'

The looming closure of a northwest Washington D.C. Walmart Supercenter store is concerning some officials and residents. Kevin Rogers, a commissioner with the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, told ABC 7, "We got too many people in this community that need that Walmart. We have a lot of seniors in this area. It’s going to be devastating."

Read full story
358 comments
Wisconsin State

State of Wisconsin seeks hundreds of seasonal state park workers

The State of Wisconsin is seeking seasonal state park workers, according to a news release from the Department of Natural Resources. The March 2, 2023, release says that the DNR "is accepting applications for seasonal staff at Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas."

Read full story
2 comments
Madison, WI

City of Madison offers some residents $30 off their utility bills

The City of Madison is offering some low-income households a monthly credit on their municipal utility bills, according to a statement posted on its website. The City of Madison's website says the program started on March 1, 2023.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin commuters to get new carpool options, state says

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is moving its RIDESHARE service to a new platform that will provide commuters with additional options about carpooling and other transportation services, according to a press release from DOT.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy