City of Green Bay surveys residents on 'clean energy goals'

The City of Green Bay is surveying residents and business owners to find out what they think about its "clean energy goals."

The surveys ask about public transportation, business practices, electric charging stations, and more.

You can access the survey for residents here.

You can find the survey for businesses here.

Electric vehicle charging station. Photo by Jesse Donoghoe on Unsplash

The residential survey asks, in part, "In 2021, the City of Green Bay set an overarching goal to use 100% clean energy and be carbon neutral by 2050. What do you think of this goal?"

The survey then asks residents to rate their support for a series of actions, including whether they want the city to "Increase the share of the energy that the community uses that is generated by renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric."

The city asks residents to rate their support for installing "additional electric vehicle charging stations in the city" and increasing "public transportation options and routes," among other statements.

On March 6, 2023, the City of Green Bay reminded readers of the survey on its Facebook page, writing, "Hey Green Bay! We are still collecting feedback about our Energy Plan! Your insights and perspectives are important to us. Thanks in advance for your participation. Every little bit helps!"

The survey for businesses asks whether "transitioning to using renewable energy is important to the company" and "transitioning to using renewable energy is important to the company."

The survey also gathers information from business owners, asking, "What gets in the way of your company saving energy or shifting to using renewable energy?" The business owners are provided with a list of choices in the survey.