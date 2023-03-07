Wisconsin commuters to get new carpool options, state says

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is moving its RIDESHARE service to a new platform that will provide commuters with additional options about carpooling and other transportation services, according to a press release from DOT.

The March 3, 2023, press release says that the state's RIDESHARE service is moving to a new platform and mobile app "powered by RideAmigos." According to the RIDESHARE website, the service allows commuters to match their trips with those of other riders.

It is a free service, the state DOT's website says.

A motorist. Photo by Prasad Panchakshari on Unsplash

The state DOT website adds: "RIDESHARE works for individuals and employers to provide affordable and easy ​alternatives to driving alone."

The DOT's press release says that the change will result in "more features."

"The new platform provides more features for users than ever before," the press release says. It says that the new platform will provide commuters with access to RideAmigos’ Commute Tracker mobile application "to identify available and attractive transportation choices — including quality transit services, comfortable bicycle accommodations, and convenient carpool options."

According to the news release, the DOT has launched the effort "in partnership with the Greater Madison MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization) and Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC)."

“This is a cooperative effort among our regional partners to make it easier to share a ride and reduce congestion,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the news release. “With a better tool to organize commutes and other trips, people will have an easier time saving money while increasing mobility.”

RIDESHARE is WisDOT’s program "that matches commuters by location and commute schedule with carpool partners, bike buddies, and other available alternatives to driving alone," the release says, adding that it has existed since 1982.