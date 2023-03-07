Walmart closures upset Portland commissioner, business owner

Walmart is closing all of its remaining stores in Portland, Oregon, and that has one city commissioner saying the community needs to work harder to keep stores, including big box retailers, from leaving.

The final two Walmart stores in Portland are closing on March 24, affecting 580 workers, according to notices that the retailer sent to Oregon officials.

Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez told FOX 12 Oregon that the city needs to work harder to keep stores like Walmart from leaving.

“While it’s critical to support local, small businesses, big box retailers offer an affordable option for working-class families throughout the city, including East Portland," he said, according to FOX 12 Oregon. "Rising crime and an inhospitable business climate have been too tough on Portland businesses, and we need to work harder and smarter as a city to keep employers and shopping options from leaving.”

Local business owner Darrel Hanson told FOX 12, “It hurts this community when they leave. A lot of people depend on that store.”

On Feb. 22, 2023, Walmart sent a WARN notice that it was closing the first store. "This is to notify you that Walmart is closing its Store #2552 located at 4200 SE 82ND AVE PORTLAND, OR 97266," the retailer wrote in the notice.

"There are 379 employees who are being impacted at this location. The entire facility will close. Associates were notified regarding the facility’s closure on February 22, 2023. The store will close to the public on 3/24/2023. All employees at this facility will be terminated effective June 02, 2023. We expect the employment separations to be permanent," the notice says.

The WARN notice was sent to the Oregon Dislocated Worker Unit’s interim Rapid Response Coordinator, the chair of the Multnomah County Board of Supervisors and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

A second WARN notice sent on the same date to the same officials says, "This is to notify you that Walmart is closing its Store #5899 located at 1123 N HAYDEN MEADOWS DR PORTLAND, OR 97217. There are 201 employees who are being impacted at this location."

It continues, "The entire facility will close. Associates were notified regarding the facility’s closure on February 22, 2023. The store will close to the public on 3/24/2023. All employees at this facility will be terminated effective June 02, 2023. We expect the employment separations to be permanent."