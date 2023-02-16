Free driver's education classes offered for Milwaukee teens

Milwaukee teens can get free driver's education classes, according to a Milwaukee alderman.

Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey alerted Milwaukee residents about the classes, which are available through The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

A driver. Photo by Art Markiv on Unsplash

Rainey made the announcement in a press release emailed through the e-notify system on February 15, 2023.

"Each session is three weeks (15 classes) and takes place each month during 2023," he wrote in the news release.

"Each session is limited to 20 participants ages 15 -- 17, and every participant is expected to be on time and attend every session in its entirety (Boys & Girls Clubs membership required)."

According to Rainey, the classes are held Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. July session hours "vary and take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.," he wrote. "July participants can choose the morning or afternoon session."

The location is The Ready Center at 1916 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

"To register please visit www.bgcgm.club/trcdriversed," Rainey wrote.

He added that people aren't guaranteed a spot in the class if they fill out the form, and students "must respond to the confirmation email. For additional information, please send an email to teenoutreachrecruitmentmanagers@bgcmilwaukee.org or call (414) 419-9073."

The registration form for the classes says, "Filling out this survey does not guarantee a spot in a class. After filling this out, you will be put on a wait list and will be notified of the next opportunity to sign up. First come, first serve. "