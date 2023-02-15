A San Antonio, Texas, Bed, Bath & Beyond store is closing its doors this year as part of a spate of nationwide closings, according to the retailer.

The retailer released a list of upcoming store closings, and the San Antonio store at 522 Northwest Loop 410 is on it.

According to KSAT, the San Antonio store will be closing some time in 2023. According to the television station, the exact closing date is not yet clear.

A store shelf. Photo by Oxana Melis on Unsplash

The retailer's list contains 149 Bed, Bath & Beyond store locations that are closing nationwide, and 14 stores in Texas are on it, according to CBS Austin.

The company is working to purchase common stock to pay off its debt, the television station reported.

“This transformative transaction will provide runway to execute our turnaround plan. We continue to put our customers at the center of every decision, positioning Bed Bath and Beyond to meet and exceed their expectations while resetting our foundation for near- and long-term success,” company President and CEO Sue Gove said in a statement to Community Impact.

The list provided by the retailer says these stories in Texas are also closing: