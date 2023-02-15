Milwaukee adopts 'traffic calming' measures

The City of Milwaukee is going ahead with "traffic-calming installations" to curb reckless driving and speeding, according to a press release from Alderman Michael J. Murphy.

The press release, obtained by email through the city's e-notify system, explains that the Milwaukee Common Council adopted a resolution on Feb. 7, 2023, "relating to the reallocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from speed limit reduction signage to traffic-calming installations."

Murphy sponsored the file, and it was co-sponsored by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr.

A speed hump/ Photo by Tungsten Rising on Unsplash

What are traffic-calming measures? According to Murphy's press release, they include "speed humps in neighborhoods," which are currently paid for "primarily by property owners through special assessment charges."

“After the Council voted to reduce the financial burden on property owners for installation of traffic-calming measures like speed humps, we saw an overwhelming number of requests submitted, primarily in central city neighborhoods,” Murphy said in the press release.

“The nature of tighter budgets across the board meant in 2023 there was less funding available for these types of installations, and given the threat still posed by reckless driving, the popularity of this program, and number of still pending requests, this seemed like a worthwhile use of ARPA dollars," he said.

"Those interested in having a speed hump or other traffic-calming measure installed on their block are encouraged to contact their Alderperson or visit the Department of Public Works’ website." Murphy said in the release.

See the Department of Public Works website here.

See traffic citation data from the Milwaukee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit here.