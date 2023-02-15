Milwaukee Public Library offers 'gentle chair' yoga

If you want to try yoga, but you're worried about your mobility or flexibility, the Milwaukee Public Library is offering a twist: Yoga in chairs.

Gentle Chair Yoga is offered at the Zablocki library branch on Feb. 24, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's designed for older adults and adults, according to the library.

According to the Milwaukee Public Library, "This introduction to yoga will focus on low-impact standing and chair-assisted poses."

Yoga poses. Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash

The library says:

"Please wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes."

"Chairs will be provided."

"This class is accessible for all ability levels; no props needed, including mats."

"Upon arrival, participants will be asked to sign a physical activity waiver. Registration is encouraged."

The gentle yoga is held in the community room. You can sign up and get more information here.

If you can't make that date, there are others. Gentle chair yoga will also be held at Zablocki on March 3 and March 10, 2023, according to the library.

The Zablocki library branch is located at 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Zablocki library has other events coming up. Some examples: